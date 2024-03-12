Back Porch fest headliner Richard Thompson made great use of all that free time

“I started as an accompanist, and accompanying singers like Sandy Danny and Iain Matthews was a good way to learn how to be an accompanist and how to express yourself within the framework of a song,” Thompson, 74, says ahead of a performance Sunday at the Academy of Music in Northampton, as part of the three-day Back Porch Festival . “As I’ve become a better singer and a better songwriter, I still play the guitar in that context. Most of the time I’m not comfortable with the guitar leading the process.”

From his early days as part of the English folk-rockers Fairport Convention in the late 1960s, his work with then-wife Linda Thompson in the 1970s and early ‘80s and all the way through to his upcoming solo album, “Ship to Shore,” Thompson has regarded his guitar playing as a complement to the song, rather than as the focal point.

It’s a tough call whether Richard Thompson is better known as a songwriter or as a guitarist, but there’s no question which comes first for Thompson: The song is paramount.

Though Thompson has written a sizable number of songs throughout his career, they’ve rarely come in as concentrated a burst as over the past few years. Like a lot of musicians stuck at home in 2020, the England-born New Jersey transplant didn’t have much on his agenda, so he filled the days by working on new music. The result is “Ship to Shore,” due May 31.

“I’ve actually written the next album as well, I had that much free time, which was kind of fun,” Thompson says. “As a singer-songwriter, half your time is spent on the road, and it’s not always easy to write on the road. But being forced off the road means you’ve suddenly got all this time to write. It’s a luxury I haven’t had ever, really.”

“Ship to Shore” is Thompson’s first studio album since “13 Rivers” in 2018 (he also wrote a memoir, “Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975,” published in 2021).

Though he wrote the songs for his latest during the worst of the pandemic, that’s not what he was writing about — at least, not directly.

“Thematically, it’s probably all over the place, really,” says Thompson, who thinks of his songs as works of fiction and often isn’t sure where his ideas come from. “It probably reflects that time, and whatever that brings out of you, whatever wells up from your insides to deal with that period of isolation.”

As a songwriter steeped in the influence of traditional music — first British folk and later some of the American sounds and styles he and Fairport Convention consciously tried to avoid in the ‘60s — many of Thompson’s tunes over the years have dipped into the topical current that flows through folk music on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I think America’s more race-conscious, and I think Britain’s more class-conscious, and it permeates traditional music,” Thompson says. “I don’t write many protest songs as such, but I certainly write a lot of songs about the disenfranchised and the poor, about their struggles. I think part of my job is to reflect that.”

In some respects, reflecting those ideas has gotten easier as Thompson has gotten older, and not just because he’s had more time to hone his craft as a songwriter.

“After a certain point in your life, you have some perspective on most things, and you’ve lived through most things,” he says. “So you can write sincerely about what it feels like to lose in love, to lose financially, to be thrown on the scrap heap of life, in some cases. Not necessary for a songwriter, but if you feel it and you mean it, then you absolutely reflect that.”

Thompson has been around long enough to have been a part of some enduring musical legacies: Fairport Convention essentially kickstarted folk-rock as a genre, while several of the LPs he made with Linda Thompson regularly pop up on lists of the all-time best albums. So, what about his own influence? He laughs.

“It’s hard for me to think in those terms, I’ve just no idea,” he says. “Honestly, I wouldn’t recognize me influencing anybody else. I just couldn’t do it.”

The very idea prompts a story from his childhood: It was 1956, when he was 7, listening to a Louis Armstrong album from 1926 in his father’s record collection.

“It just sounded ancient, so incredibly old, like winding back 150 years or something, and it was only 30 years before,” he says.

Nearly 70 years have gone by since, though Thompson certainly hasn’t been counting them.

“As you get older, I think things speed up and you lose that sense of perspective on the past,” he says. “I’m realizing now that Louis Armstrong and the Hot Five was 100 years ago. So yeah, in terms of people coming to see me, I’ve just no idea what they think. I hope they think I’m somebody contemporary, rather than somebody who’s been dug out to play at a festival.”

RICHARD THOMPSON

With Rachel Baiman. At Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. March 17 at 8 p.m. $54.99-$64.99. 413-584-9032, ext.105, aomtheatre.com/event/richard-thompson

BACK PORCH FESTIVAL

Featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Richard Thompson, a Willie Nelson tribute, and dozens of artists. Various venues in downtown Northampton. March 15-17. Schedule and ticket information at backporchfest.com

