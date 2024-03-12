Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in the platform’s listings worldwide

NEW YORK — Airbnb said Monday that it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to “simplify” its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.