‘This is a transformational project’: Feds kick in $335m to re-do Mass. Pike in Allston

What’s officially called the “Allston Multimodal Project” would bring the eight elevated lanes of Interstate 90 down to ground level next to the four-lane Soldiers Field Road along the Charles River, while building a new commuter rail and bus hub known as West Station along the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line and improving pedestrian and bike access to the river. The project would also open up dozens of Harvard-owned acres in a former rail yard hemmed in between the highway viaduct and the train tracks.

The state still is expected to pay for the bulk of the project’s nearly $2 billion price tag , with contributions from the city of Boston, Harvard University, and Boston University.

The Healey administration has landed $335 million in federal funds for the proposed realignment of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Allston, an essential piece of financing for the massive project.

Advertisement

The project has long been billed as a way to stitch together a stretch of Allston that was divided by the construction of the Pike in the 1960s, though much of that stitching hinges on how Harvard develops the land in and around the Beacon Park Yard, including projects built over the tracks and highway.

“This is a transformational project,” Governor Maura Healey said Monday. “It reconnects a neighborhood that’s currently separated by a highway. It’s also going to advance environmental justice goals. [And] think about what we’re opening up in terms of acres and acres of neighborhood growth and new jobs.”

Senator Edward Markey, who sits on the Senate’s transportation committee, announced the award from the Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods program via a tweet on Monday. Markey, in an interview, said he personally lobbied transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, for the project. He likened the Allston project to the Big Dig, which buried the elevated Interstate 93 under downtown Boston.

Advertisement

“In the same way that they tore down the Central Artery so our community could reconnect to Boston Harbor and it has transformed Boston, this grant is transformative for Allston and Brighton because it, too, reconnects communities to [their] original identity,” Markey said.

Not everyone is sold on this vision, though.

The Charles River Watershed Association issued a statement saying that while it appreciates the construction of West Station and improved pedestrian and cycling paths, it continues to urge the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to consider ways to reduce the number of highway lanes and remains concerned about the potential for future flooding in the area.

“Let’s build this project,” association executive director Emily Norton said. “But let’s build it right.”

Harry Mattison, an Allston resident who sits on a state task force for the project, said he worries the street grid layout he’s seen features too many lanes for cars and not enough dedicated space for buses.

“There’s way too much emphasis on cars,” Mattison said. “Are we designing a neighborhood of on and off ramps or are we designing a neighborhood of safe walkable streets that are transit friendly?”

The grant announcement comes after state officials made two unsuccessful applications through a different federal transportation program. And in this case, they didn’t get everything they sought: Quinten Palfrey, the governor’s point person for federal funds requests, said the Healey administration originally sought $500 million from the Reconnecting Communities program.

Advertisement

The project’s financing plan calls for the state to pay for most of the cost, using a mix of bonds and loans, tolls, and money from the tax on incomes over $1 million a year. The city of Boston has agreed to contribute $100 million, as well as another $100 million in future property taxes and other development-related revenue from the Harvard-owned land. Harvard will also kick in $90 million for West Station, along with $10 million from BU, according to a financing plan made public last summer. Harvard has already launched an ambitious effort to bring private development to Allston, mostly in the vicinity of its business school, with an eye toward someday developing Beacon Park and connecting the area with the new station.

The funding mix may change somewhat because state officials didn’t get all the money they sought from the federal government, Palfrey said. But they’re glad to have the $335 million.

“We’re thrilled that the number has come through,” Palfrey said. “It’s a significant portion of what we were asking for but it will require some additional adjustments in the math.”

Healey remained confident that the financing can happen, now that the state has a sizeable federal grant to help pay for the project.

“We believe we can get there today,” Healey said. “[This grant] was an incredibly important step towards getting there.”

The elevated section of the Massachusetts Turnpike through Allston would be lowered to ground level under a plan that won $355 million in federal funds this week. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

The governor said she remains hopeful for a 2027 groundbreaking. Extensive environmental permitting is still needed, although state transportation secretary, Monica Tibbits-Nutt, said she believes that could be done within a year. With respect to the watershed association’s concerns, Tibbits-Nutt said the project is being designed with climate resiliency in mind.

Advertisement

Harvard said in a statement the federal funding “will support the vision and opportunities of this project, and its promise to yield real benefits for the region around transit, equity, open space, and economic development.”

The region’s business community has been pushing for the project as well, with the group A Better City leading the charge. Chief executive Kate Dineen, in a statement, called the federal grant a “massive win for Massachusetts” by enabling the creation of the new train-and-bus station and opening up huge development opportunities while improving access to the riverfront.

Other members of the region’s congressional delegation issued their own statements on Monday. US Representative Ayanna Pressley said the funds “will help address the dysfunction of the current lay-out and give us the opportunity to build equitable, accessible and safe commuting options” while US Senator Elizabeth Warren said the money “will be transformational to the city and make the kinds of changes to peoples’ lives that they can see and feel.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, meanwhile, pointed to the improved public transit and parkland, as well as the opportunities for new housing and jobs in the Harvard-owned rail yard, while addressing the highway’s crumbling infrastructure.

“We will continue to work with the Allston community to refine a design that improves for our city for generations to come,” she said.

Advertisement

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.