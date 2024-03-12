A Somerville startup’s shocking idea for zero-carbon energy

But Paris Smalls, founder of Somerville-based Eden GeoPower , says he’s got a better idea. Eden is pioneering a new kind of fracking that uses jolts of electricity, rather than blasts of water, to shatter underground rocks. And while the process can work for extracting oil and natural gas, Smalls mainly wants to tap into a squeaky-clean energy source — the natural heat of the planet’s crust.

To environmentalists, fracking is a lose-lose proposition. Oil companies inject billions of gallons of scarce water into the earth to produce billions of tons of oil and gas that pollute the planet when they’re burned.

“We think we play at a really cool intersection,” said Smalls, who holds a geophysics doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Being able to work with some of the traditional energy players, and then get them to slowly start migrating and utilizing their same skill sets for renewable energy applications.”

In fracking — short for “hydraulic fracturing” — miners use a conventional drill to reach layers of oil-bearing rock. They then blast the rock with a mixture of water and sand at pressures above 10,000 pounds per square inch, causing the rocks to crack. The sand in the water holds the cracks open, allowing oil or gas to flow out of the rock and up to the surface.

By contrast, Eden calls its system “electrical reservoir stimulation.” Basically, it’s fracking without the hydraulic part, because there’s no water involved.

Instead, Eden uses a set of large capacitors, energy storage devices that can release a lot of power very fast. In just a few microseconds, these capacitors can discharge several megawatts of power into the rock. A full-scale system can deliver these big jolts of power up to 40 times a minute.

The system would be used at an oil field where multiple wells have already been drilled. A pair of massive copper electrodes is lowered down two of the wells. The massive pulses of electricity crack the rock as they surge from one electrode to the other, opening new pathways for gas and oil to flow. It’s like dynamite, but without the big bang.

A team of Eden GeoPower workers in Oman hold one of the company's massive electrodes for fracking an oli field. Asa Mathat/Eden GeoPower`

There are technical challenges, to be sure. Traditional fracking uses water pressure to crack the rocks, but also sand to keep the cracks open so gas and oil can keep flowing. The Eden system doesn’t inject sand into the cracks. But Smalls said his system can work in conjunction with traditional fracking; electrical energy can shatter the rock, while pressurized water can deliver the sand to keep the wells open.

But Smalls believes that eventually Eden will be able to frack for oil electrically without using a drop of sandy water. Eden has tested the process in the Middle Eastern nation of Oman, he said, and found that even without the use of sand, oil was still flowing from the test well six months later.

Yet drilling for oil isn’t what Smalls originally had in mind. He founded Eden to extract geothermal energy, the naturally occurring heat of the planet. Iceland, with its volcanic activity and hot springs, famously gets much of its energy this way.

But in most of the world, geothermal energy is locked beneath thousands of feet of rock. Smalls estimates that in Massachusetts you’d have to go down about 5,000 meters, or over 15,000 feet, to get usable geothermal energy. But once a well of that depth was dug, the drillers could use Eden’s electrical stimulation to shatter the hot rocks. They could then pump in water to capture the intense heat and bring it to the surface to drive turbines or heat buildings. The energy would never run out, and the system would produce no waste of any kind — if it works.

“Could it work? Yeah, sure,” said Bill Roggenthen, professor emeritus of geological engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines. Roggenthen said one big challenge will be getting access to enough electric power to drive the system, especially when drilling in remote locations. He also said more research is needed to determine whether electrical fracking will smash up the rock sufficiently to enable efficient heat transfer to the surface. Still, said Roggenthen, “I’m mildly optimistic, when you come right down to it.”

The US government shares his optimism. The National Science Foundation and the US Department of Energy have provided Eden with nearly $10 million in funding. And last year, the company raised $12 million in seed money from investors including TechEnergy Ventures, Helmerich & Payne, and Mass Ventures. Eden has 35 full-time employees, with offices in Houston and Saudi Arabia.

One more thing: Drawing heat from the earth’s core isn’t even Eden’s most daring play. The company is building a pilot project in Oman to create pure hydrogen gas by pumping water into the earth.

Lucas Mejia, a lab geo scientist, working on a computer in the lab at Somerville-based Eden GeoPower. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

While hydrogen is an ultra-clean fuel, existing methods for producing it from water are far too costly. But in recent years, geologists have discovered surprisingly large amounts of pure hydrogen gas trapped in underground wells. It’s believed that this hydrogen was created by the oxidization of iron in the earth’s crust. When this happens under high temperature and pressure, hydrogen gas is created as a by-product.

In theory, humans could jump-start the process, by fracking iron-rich layers of rock, and pumping in water to generate a steady supply of hydrogen. It won’t be easy. Hydrogen atoms are extremely small and light. Capturing the gas in useful quantities will be a major challenge.

But Eden is eager to try, and it’s getting help from the US government, which in February announced $20 million in grants to research the concept. Smalls’s alma mater MIT is getting a $1.3 million grant, but Eden is getting $1.4 million, including a $900,000 grant to support electrical stimulation research, and $500,000 to help Eden develop ways to store the hydrogen.

There are no guarantees, but if Eden’s efforts pay off, the world’s environmentalists just might learn to love fracking.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.