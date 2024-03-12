The IRS launches Direct File, a pilot program for free online tax filing available in 12 states

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of testing, an electronic system for filing returns directly to the IRS is now available for taxpayers from 12 selected states.

The new system, called Direct File, is a free online tool. Taxpayers in the selected states who have very simple W-2s and claim a standard deduction may be eligible to use it this tax season to file their federal income taxes. The program will also offer a Spanish version, which will be available starting at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department estimates that one-third of all federal income tax returns filed could be prepared using Direct File and that 19 million taxpayers may be eligible to use the tool this tax season.