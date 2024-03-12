Lego leads the pack

Lego continued to assemble the building blocks to be the world’s leading toy company in 2023 as the Danish business embarked on plans to relocate its North American headquarters from Connecticut to Boston. On Tuesday, Lego reported a 2 percent increase in revenue for the year, rising to 66 billion Danish kroner, or nearly $10 billion, even as the broader toy market shrunk. (Lego’s revenue actually rose 3 percent if the impact of foreign currency exchange rates is excluded.) Meanwhile, rival Mattel’s annual revenue remained flat at $5.4 billion, even amid the popularity of the “Barbie” movie based on its famous toy line, while Hasbro’s sales fell 15 percent, to $5 billion. Lego said it saw particularly strong sales in the US and Central and Eastern Europe markets, and declines in China. Its operating profit fell 5 percent. Lego also opened 147 Lego-branded stores, bringing the global total to 1,031 last year. Its US projects in 2023 included signing a 100,000-square-foot lease for a new headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay, and starting work on a new $1 billion factory near Richmond, Va. — JON CHESTO

HEALTH CARE

Baystate Health gets a new CEO

Baystate Health’s board of trustees has hired Peter Banko to be the next chief executive and succeed Mark Keroack, who is retiring after 10 years leading the largest health care provider in Western Massachusetts. Banko most recently served as the head of the Centura Health hospital system in Colorado. Baystate chair Harriet DeVerry said Banko stood out among the candidates for his commitment to community-based health care and his decades of experience running complex health systems in competitive markets. Baystate’s hospitals include its flagship medical center and children’s hospital in Springfield as well as community hospitals in Greenfield, Westfield, and Palmer. The nonprofit organization employs about 13,000 people. — JON CHESTO

ENERGY

Iraq flouts OPEC’s oil supply reductions

OPEC’s latest oil supply cuts stalled as Iraq — which has often flouted the group’s agreements — produced above its quota for a second month. Baghdad reduced output by only 14,000 barrels a day to an average of 4.2 million barrels a day in February, the second month of OPEC’s new supply accord, according to a report from the group. That left the country’s production roughly 200,000 barrels a day over its agreed limit. Led by Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have pledged to reduce supplies in order to stave off a global surplus and shore up crude prices. The measures have helped buoy Brent futures above $80 a barrel while world demand growth slows and rival output from the Americas climbs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Apple to allow downloads from web platforms in Europe

Apple will allow European users to download iPhone applications from web platforms for the first time as it moves to step into line with European Union rules targeting Big Tech dominance. As part of the overhaul, Apple will also let developers offer discounts to users away from the app store and will permit third-party marketplaces to offer their own developed apps. Most of the changes will be put into effect immediately, except for Apple’s offer to allow developers to distribute apps from websites, which will launch in the spring, the company said in a blog post. The overhaul is Apple’s latest in a round of tweaks linked to compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which went into force this month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Kohl’s sales were down last quarter amid a disappointing holiday season

Kohl’s reported same-store sales in the fourth quarter that missed the average analyst estimate, suggesting the department store chain struggled to attract shoppers during the crucial holiday shopping season. The retailer, which appointed chief executive Tom Kingsbury to lead the company about a year ago, has struggled to drive sales growth. Same-store sales in the fourth quarter fell 4.3 percent, an eighth-straight decline though an improvement over the 5.5 percent decline in the prior quarter. The retailer also said Tuesday that the Sephora shops that it operates within its stores are projected to exceed $2 billion in sales by 2025, and that it will add 140 new small-format Sephora locations in the next few months. Since the partnership was announced in 2020, Sephora has helped drive new foot traffic to Kohl’s stores. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CORPORATIONS

3M replaces its CEO

3M Co. named aerospace veteran William Brown its new chief executive, ending a turbulent run of nearly six years for Mike Roman marked by a declining stock and growing concerns over legal liabilities. Brown, 61, the former CEO of defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc., takes over the top post at 3M May 1, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Roman will continue to serve as 3M’s executive chair. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PUBLISHING

Scholastic to acquire company that produces children’s television content

Scholastic Corp., the biggest publisher and distributor of children’s books, has agreed to acquire 9 Story Media Group, as it looks for ways to broaden the audience for its library of children’s stories. Scholastic will pay $185 million for 9 Story Media Group, which creates, produces, and distributes television content for kids through an animation studio and a consumer products division. Scholastic said the deal will give it all of the economic interest and a minority of voting control rights in the content company. The goal is to turn more of Scholastic’s books into television content and vice versa. The two companies have collaborated previously on projects including the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog” through an animated series. 9 Story’s animation studio Brown Bag Films is known for shows including “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Doc McStuffins,” and “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEBSITES

Deadspin sold, staffers left behind

Deadspin, the sports news website, has been sold to a European digital media company, its owner, G/O Media, said Monday. G/O Media, which is owned by the private equity firm Great Hill Partners, operates a number of digital media brands, including Gizmodo, Kotaku, and The Onion. CEO Jim Spanfeller told staff members in an email Monday afternoon that the company had recently been approached about a deal by “a newly formed digital media company” called Lineup Publishing. Spanfeller said the board accepted the offer because of “the buyer’s editorial plans for the brand, tough competition in the sports journalism sector and a valuation that reflected a sizable premium from our original purchase price for the site.” He did not disclose the deal price. Spanfeller said that the new owner would not be bringing on any of the website’s existing staff members and that those workers would also not be staying at G/O Media. — NEW YORK TIMES

