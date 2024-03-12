It’s tax prep time. Here’s what you need to know about filing this year.

And it has reduced its backlog by about 10 million returns, the GAO said.

According to a recent Government Accountability Office report, last year the IRS reduced the wait time for phone calls to three minutes — from 28 the year before.

We’re deep into tax preparation season and there are signs it could be less frustrating than in years past, at least when it comes to dealing with the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS hired more than 7,000 taxpayer service representatives in 2023 with another 6,500 expected to be hired this year. And to help update its technology, among other improvements, Congress in 2022 gave the IRS an $80 billion boost in funding over 10 years under the Inflation Reduction Act.

As part of that law, the IRS got funding to develop a free technology for taxpayers to file tax returns directly with the IRS, bypassing commercial tax preparation software companies, such as TurboTax, which charges up to $130 for a simple filing.

The IRS is testing that free-filing project — dubbed “Direct File” — in a pilot program in 12 states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Here are answers to some questions you may have as you prepare to file your 2023 taxes.

What is the tax-filing deadline this year in Massachusetts?

The usual federal deadline is April 15, and for residents of all but two states — Massachusetts and Maine — that’s the deadline this year for personal federal tax returns, payment of any tax owed, and requests for an extension. The deadline for taxpayers in Massachusetts and Maine for both federal and state income taxes is April 17. That’s because April 15 is Patriots Day in Massachusetts and Maine and April 16 is Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C., and, by law, the IRS treats holidays in Washington the same as a federal holiday.

Are there any new issues this year?

The big thing is Direct File. You may want to consider participating in it to save a few bucks. And if not this year, keep it in mind for the future, when the IRS plans to expand eligibility.

Who is eligible for Direct File for the current tax filing season?

For Massachusetts residents, you need to have lived in the state for all of 2023, earned all of your income in Massachusetts, and filed a Massachusetts income tax return at least once in the past three years.

What other eligibility requirements are there?

You must have a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for yourself and any spouse or dependents you claim, plus a current driver’s license, state identification card, or passport. You also must have an IRS account with ID.me. It took me a few minutes to establish an account by uploading a photo of my driver’s license and taking a video selfie. The account, I found out, contains lots of useful information, including payment options and records of payments and refunds dating back five years. It seems like a good thing to have, even if you aren’t using Direct File this year.

What are the income eligibility limitations for Direct File?

Direct File, at least at this stage, is geared toward fairly simple filings. For example, Direct File does not permit you to itemize your deductions — you can only take the standard deduction. And you’re not eligible for Direct File if you had more than $1,500 in interest income last year, or you had income from a pension or a retirement account distribution.

Further, Direct File allows for only three kinds of tax credits: child tax credit, earned income tax credit, or credit for other dependents. If you intend to claim any other credits you are ineligible for Direct File.

Any other eligibility restrictions?

You are not eligible for Direct File if you bought your health insurance through a marketplace (like HealthCare.gov, also known as “Obamacare”) or if you withdrew money from a health savings account.

Can I file my Massachusetts income tax return on Direct File?

No, you need to file your Massachusetts state taxes using a different tool from Direct File. You may be able to file your state income taxes free on MassTaxConnect after establishing an account.

Overall, how does it look for a quick federal refund this year?

The IRS says if you file electronically, have direct deposit, and make no mistakes in the information in your return, you should get your refund in less than three weeks. Once you file, you can check the status of your refund on the IRS’s Where’s My Refund site. You need your Social Security number and the exact amount of your refund for authentication.

Who must file a federal tax return?

Anyone who received income over a certain amount in 2023, including US citizens (residing in the United States or abroad) and lawful permanent residents (green card holders). If you earned more than $13,849 as a single filer, $20,799 as the head of household, or $27,699 as a married couple filing jointly you are required to file.

What about state taxes?

Anyone who had a gross income of more than $8,000 in Massachusetts must file a state tax return. If you want to claim certain refundable credits, like the earned income tax credit or circuit breaker credit, you must file a tax return, even if your income is below $8,000.

Is my Social Security benefit taxable?

Yes, but the amount of your Social Security benefit that is taxed federally is calculated on a sliding scale based on your income. None of it is taxable if your combined income is below $25,000 for an individual or $32,000 for a couple filing jointly.

The state exempts Social Security benefits and income from public pension funds from its income tax.

What about ‘gig’ earnings?

A law passed in 2021 was supposed to increase the reporting requirements for money earned by individuals through small, side businesses — in the so-called gig economy. But the IRS late last year once again delayed its implementation.

Prior to the 2021 law, third-party payment apps like Venmo were required to report receipts of its users only if they exceeded $20,000 — a very high threshold. The new law — still not yet in effect — would have pushed that reporting threshold to as low as $600, requiring Venmo and other payment apps to send out a blizzard of form 1099-Ks.

There’s plenty of confusion about gig earnings. If you got paid any amount through Venmo in 2023, check your online account to see if it issued you a form 1099-K (if one hasn’t already been sent to you). You should review your receipts to make sure amounts paid to you by family or friends for things outside of business transactions are not mixed in with business receipts. You should exclude the personal receipts from reported income.

Can I still file a paper tax return?

Technically, yes. The IRS and the state permit paper filings, but they really don’t want you to do that, warning it will cause delays.

Piles of 2012 paper tax returns at the Data Integration Bureau of the Department of Revenue in Chelsea in 2013. Kayana Szymczak/for the Boston Globe/file

Are there options for getting no-cost assistance with filing taxes?

Here are two longstanding programs that offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly. In general, they assist people who make $64,000 or less, people with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers. Go to this site: https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.

What’s the best option for tax preparation?

It depends on how complicated your tax return is likely to be. If you are self-employed or own a business or rental property, consider hiring a CPA, tax attorney, or an enrolled agent (licensed by the IRS).

For those expecting to file a fairly simple tax return, consider using tax preparation software from TurboTax or H&R Block.

Have tax rates changed for 2023?

There are still seven tax rates, ranging from 10 percent for the lowest incomes to 37 percent for the highest. But the income ranges — the tax brackets — for those tax rates have shifted slightly upward to account for inflation.

What’s the deal with the child tax credit?

The size of the child tax credit was greatly diminished in 2022, as pandemic relief money dried up. In 2022, it returned to its prepandemic level — $2,000 per child — and for 2023 it remained at $2,000.

Anything else?

A reminder that the deductions for state and local income taxes and real estate taxes are capped at $10,000, the mortgage interest deduction is limited to $750,000 of indebtedness, only medical expenses that exceed 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income can be deducted, and the deduction limit for gifts to public charities are 60 percent of adjusted gross income for cash and 30 percent of adjusted gross income for contributions of non-cash assets. If you take the standard deduction you do not need to itemize your donation deductions.

