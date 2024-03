Southwest Airlines Co. plans to cut capacity and rejigger schedules, citing Boeing Co.’s “continued challenges” and a drop in full-year Boeing Max deliveries to 46 from 79.

Due to capacity reductions, the company has halted hiring for pilots, flight attendants and other workers and plans to end the year with lower headcount, Southwest said in a filing on Tuesday. The company expects a net loss in the first quarter 2024, with a return to profitability in March.