One in four young people plan to leave Greater Boston in the next five years, report says

A survey released Monday by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation found that an “alarming” 25 percent of Greater Boston residents between the ages of 20 and 30 plan to leave the region in the next five years, with the high cost of rent , job availability, and the ability to buy a home clocking in as the most important variables in their decision to stay or go.

In the aftermath of the pandemic prompting Massachusetts residents to decamp for other, often cheaper locales, a new report warns that the state is at risk of losing even more of its lifeblood: young adults.

The findings echo COVID-era concerns that the astronomical cost of housing in Greater Boston, coupled with the geographic flexibility introduced by widespread hybrid and remote workplaces, will sap the region of its young talent.

”Our young residents are not only the future of the workforce, but also our current leaders and champions of our small businesses, downtowns, and workplaces,” said Chamber of Commerce president James E. Rooney, in a statement released alongside the survey. “It is incumbent upon us to elevate the voices of young residents who are contributing to our local vibrancy and civic fabric while navigating significant hurdles.”

To be sure, 20-somethings have long come and gone from Boston. Young people often arrive in the area for academic programs and then leave to find work, a “brain drain” leaders lamented even before the pandemic.

But the GBCCF study, conducted in November and December by Washington, D.C.-based research company HIT Strategies, pointed to contemporary challenges that contribute to a “heightened urgency” around ensuring the region is viable for future generations.

The cost of rent and the availability of jobs tied for “very important” factors for young people deciding whether or not to stay here, at 66 percent, with the ability to buy a home trailing at 55 percent. (Affordable housing also ranked the highest, at 66 percent, for issues young people want local leaders to prioritize.) Among those surveyed, 42 percent reported renting their residence, 18 percent said they owned, and 27 percent lived with relatives for free.

Other considerations for young people weighing whether or not to build a life here include efficient public transportation and mobility (41 percent), proximity to family (40 percent), affordability and availability of child care (38 percent), and racial and cultural diversity (36 percent).

But the desire to leave is not distributed evenly. Black women and LGBTQ people were more likely to be thinking about leaving Greater Boston (35 percent and 31 percent, respectively), while Asian American and Pacific Islanders (77 percent) and millennial women (76 percent) were more likely to plan on staying.

All that said, most survey respondents like living here. An overwhelming share — 89 percent — reported feeling very or somewhat satisfied with their day-to-day lives in Greater Boston.

In addition to the prevailing economic concerns, the report also touched on the role of social opportunities in the region, with 39 percent of those who plan to leave Greater Boston saying they had “difficulty building community.” Among the 22 percent of respondents who said building community in the region was difficult, more entertainment options such as nightlife or festivals, employers prioritizing work/life balance, and better transportation and mobility topped the list for ways to improve the social landscape.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.