Dan Shaughnessy on the Love Letters podcast

He said yes, which didn’t surprise me. Dan — and the Sports Department in general — have always been very supportive of Love Letters. In fact, back in the day, Globe sportswriters were the coworkers most likely to approach me in the hallways, asking about a letter they’d read in the column . They wanted to know about breakups, cheating, and what I really thought of some of our more complicated questions.

Several weeks ago, I asked sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy to come on the Love Letters podcast to talk about sports and love.

My theory about their interest: Their jobs are all about passion for the game. In many ways, my job, as an advice columnist, is about the same thing.

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve been missing Dan; he’s on leave after having heart surgery, which happened a few weeks after our recording. Maybe you’ve missed disagreeing with Dan (I understand that for many sports fans, part of loving him is wanting to debate him).

If you’ve been needing his voice in your life, I hope today’s episode of the Love Letters podcast is a treat. [Listen on Apple | Listen on Spotify]

Some topics covered in our conversation: the big Patriots breakup of 2023 (Bob Kraft and Bill Belichick); the concept of conscious uncoupling (yes, Dan references Gwyneth Paltrow); Taylor Swift’s stadium romance; and why fans should never, ever, ever abandon their hometown teams. Plus, I ask Dan to help me answer some recent letters to the column.

All of us at Love Letters wish Dan a speedy recovery. We’re thrilled he joined us for some relationship talk, and we hope you enjoy it.

Send your relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.