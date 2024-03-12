A workhorse sheet pan will get you through breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Jelly roll pans, which measure around 10 by 15 inches, are still made, but they’re being eclipsed by a slightly larger, sturdier sheet pan, used for all kinds of recipes and right now just about the hottest piece of kitchenware you can buy. They’re also inexpensive ($20 at Target for Nordic Ware).

My mother had a large rectangular pan she called her jelly roll pan, which was used for that dessert and nothing else. We knew enough never to pull it from the cabinet to reheat, say, Swanson’s TV dinners, a treat on the infrequent nights our parents went out.

Advertisement

Sheet pans come in a full size, 26-by-18 inches, mostly for commercial use. You’ve probably seen these stacked 20-high on metal roller racks behind the counter at your favorite bakery. More suitable for the home cook are half sheets, around 18-by-13-inches, and quarter-sheets, about 9-by-13-inches, which fit neatly into a small countertop oven. They can toast nuts, caramelize chops, brown meatballs, bake pasta, crisp cod and chips, even roast a whole chicken. In a professional kitchen, these indispensable, durable rectangles have been subjected to ridiculously high heat, dropped, dented, and mistreated in every way imaginable. They last.

“A sheet pan, usually aluminum or stainless steel, with a low rim and rolled lip, is the underappreciated workhorse of the kitchen,” write authors Olga Massov and Sanaë Lemoine in the new book, “Hot Sheet: Sweet and Savory Sheet Pan Recipes for Every Day and Celebrations” (Harvest). The duo say that a sheet pan isn’t sexy or showy like a handsome Dutch oven, and, in fact, is so unremarkable, they write, “we often forget just how extraordinary it is — how much mileage we can get out of it for a modest price, how little upkeep it requires, and how it serves up meal after meal for years on end.”

Advertisement

Olga Massov and Sanaë Lemoine, authors of “Hot Sheet: Sweet and Savory Sheet Pan Recipes for Every Day and Celebrations." Johnny Miller/Handout

The authors have a lot of writing and cookbook editing experience between them; they’re both recipe developers and testers, and the combination of their creativity and interesting backgrounds are all over the pages of this user-friendly book. Massov was born in Russia and grew up in Lynn; she now lives in Silver Spring, Md., and is an editor in the food section of The Washington Post. Lemoine was born in Paris, raised in France and Australia, and lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.. Her mother is Japanese and her father is French.

“Hot Sheet” offers some obvious choices for sheet pan cuisine: candied nuts and granola, focaccia, open-faced tarts. These are presented with imagination. Less expected is Giant Buttermilk-Cornmeal Pancake with Blueberries, in which the batter bakes as a large rectangle and is cut up for serving; a pan of Japanese beef and pork oven burgers served with cabbage salad and homemade ketchup; blackberry-lemon clafoutis, the creamy French pudding you spoon onto plates.

A photograph of All-the-Herbs Frittata looked intriguing. This recipe was signed by Massov (the authors tell you whose recipe you’re reading, which is a good idea that’s rarely used when there’s a duo). Massov explains that she learned the low-oven method of baking frittata — high heat is what most cookbooks recommend — from Franny’s, a popular Brooklyn restaurant no longer open. In her version, you mix a generous cup of fresh herbs with eggs, milk, and olive oil, pour that into a preheated quarter-sheet. It’s delicious with a lovely creamy texture, but we were disappointed that the eggs separated from the herbs to form the top layer, which is pale after it’s baked. It doesn’t look like the one in the photo, shot in the pan, eggs at the edges curled and lightly browned.

Advertisement

I was sure that the rice in Sheet-Pan “Fried” Rice, also from Massov, would stick to the pan and be impossible to stir, but it worked beautifully. She adds neutral oil, toasted sesame oil, and soy sauce to the rice before spreading it on a piping hot half-sheet pan (heated empty in a 450-degree oven). The rice starts to crisp and then you stir in a package of mixed frozen vegetables — hooray! talk about workhorses in the kitchen — and let them cook before you make a big empty space in the middle for beaten eggs. Once the eggs set, which happens quickly, you break them up and stir them into the rice. The method is a clever take on a traditional stir-fry. An accompanying sauce, mixed with soy sauce, honey, and Chinese black vinegar, is just right.

There are many times you can substitute a sheet pan for a skillet. Another is Open-Face Croque-Monsieur, where creme fraiche mixed with lemon rind is used instead of bechamel sauce, with ham and lots of Gruyere. The slices of bread are baked in a hot oven, then broiled for a couple of minutes.

Advertisement

The cover photo is a popular roast chicken and clementine recipe based on one from Yotum Ottolenghi’s book, “Jerusalem,” here adapted to include whole dates, cauliflower florets, and capers.

Johnny Miller’s photographs make you want to rush out and buy the ingredients. They’re nicely lit, with sheet pans that have not been scrubbed clean (but perfectly manicured nails when there’s a hand in the shot). Photos have a lived-in look that make you want to send out a few invitations, strap on an apron, and throw dinner together.





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.