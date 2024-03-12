An innovative new bourbon from Bully Boy Distillers

Boston’s leading craft distillery, Bully Boy Distillers, has released its latest spirit: a bourbon. Since launching in 2010, the sibling duo, Will and Dave Willis, have produced a collection of classics, from rums to whiskey, gin, and vodka. They also craft ready-to-drink cocktails, like a Manhattan, old fashioned, and a negroni. The new addition, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, took two years of tinkering and is made slightly different than conventional bourbons. Most are made with unmalted grains, but Bully Boy’s incorporates malted wheat and barley, which boosts flavor. They also use corn from the family’s Sherborn farm, where the brothers were raised. Aged in seasoned, toasted, and charred white oak barrels, and with a golden hue, the bourbon is lightly woody and nutty, with raisin-y and floral hints. Its long, soft burn makes it easy to drink. Dave, the head distiller, emphasizes their commitment to innovation. “We didn’t see the point in making another bourbon unless it had its own unique personality — something that set it apart,” he says “Our aim was to create something that played within the four corners of what a bourbon drinker would expect from a bourbon while also adding something new to the bourbon landscape.” About $45 for a 750 ml. Available at most wine and liquor stores around New England.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND