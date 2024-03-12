Recipe: Brighten the table with a colorful vegetable ribbon salad tossed with lemony dressing

8. Pour the dressing over the vegetables, sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper, and toss well. Divide among 4 plates. Sprinkle with feta and garnish with extra dill.

7. Drain the iced vegetables and dry them in a salad spinner or with several clean kitchen towels. Make sure they are thoroughly dry. Transfer them to the bowl of cucumbers and peppers.

5. Meanwhile, use the vegetable peeler to remove and discard some of the skin on the cucumbers. With the peeler, cut the flesh into long, thin ribbons, turning the cucumber as you peel to avoid the center column of seeds. Discard the seedy centers. In another bowl large enough to hold all the vegetables, combine the cucumber and red pepper.

3. Halve the romaine hearts lengthwise. Remove and discard the core. Slice the lettuce into long, thin ribbons; transfer to the ice water. Add the red onion, dill, and radicchio to the ice water.

2. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the carrots and discard the skins. Keep peeling lengthwise to create long ribbon-like strips of carrots. Pull the peeler lengthwise down the celery stalks to create ribbons. Transfer the carrots and celery to the ice water.

Cutting vegetables into long, thin ribbons not only changes their appearance, but also their texture, making it possible to savor a bit of more than one vegetable at a time and increasing their capacity to absorb dressing. For this salad, peel carrots as you would do normally, pulling the vegetable peeler lengthwise down the carrot, discarding the exterior layer. Then simply keep going. Do the same with celery. As you prep each veggie, transfer it to a bowl of ice water mixed with a teaspoon of salt. This cold brine will season and crisp them, curling them into pretty shapes. For ingredients that cannot be peeled into ribbons, such as romaine, radicchio, and bell peppers, use a knife to slice them into similar lengths and sizes. Cucumbers can also be ribboned, but be careful to avoid the column of seeds that runs down the center. Add fresh dill, but rather than chopping it, pull the leaves from the stems in small clusters, then discard the stems. Once the vegetables have been prepped and brined, you have to dry them thoroughly. The best way is in a salad spinner, but you can use several clean kitchen towels. Remove all of the liquid or the salad will be wet and watery. Then mix a lemony dressing and top the ribbons with crumbled feta. Let the salad stand on its own as an appetizer, or serve it beside fish or chicken. The colors will brighten the table and remind us that spring is around the corner.

Serves 4

1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste 2 carrots 2 ribs celery 1 small romaine lettuce heart ½ small red onion, thinly sliced ½ cup fresh dill, torn into large pieces, stems discarded ½ small radicchio, cored and cut into thin strips 2 small cucumbers 1 small red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into strips Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 1 clove garlic, grated Black pepper, to taste 4 tablespoons olive oil 2 ounces feta, crumbled Extra fresh dill (for garnish)

1. Fill a large bowl filled with ice water. Add the 1 teaspoon salt.

2. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the carrots and discard the skins. Keep peeling lengthwise to create long ribbon-like strips of carrots. Pull the peeler lengthwise down the celery stalks to create ribbons. Transfer the carrots and celery to the ice water.

3. Halve the romaine hearts lengthwise. Remove and discard the core. Slice the lettuce into long, thin ribbons; transfer to the ice water. Add the red onion, dill, and radicchio to the ice water.

4. Toss the vegetables in the ice water; set aside for 15 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, use the vegetable peeler to remove and discard some of the skin on the cucumbers. With the peeler, cut the flesh into long, thin ribbons, turning the cucumber as you peel to avoid the center column of seeds. Discard the seedy centers. In another bowl large enough to hold all the vegetables, combine the cucumber and red pepper.

6. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon rind and juice, garlic, a generous pinch of black pepper, and olive oil.

7. Drain the iced vegetables and dry them in a salad spinner or with several clean kitchen towels. Make sure they are thoroughly dry. Transfer them to the bowl of cucumbers and peppers.