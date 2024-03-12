Recipe: A smoky, spicy vegetable stew with onion relish and couscous straddles the seasons

2. Add the almonds, raisins, cinnamon, and salt to the skillet. Cook, stirring often, for 5 to 8 minutes more, or until onions are golden. Add the lemon juice, scrape the bottom of the pan to release any sediment, and taste for seasoning. Add more salt, if you like. Serve with the vegetable stew.

1. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until they begin to brown.

5. Divide the couscous among 4 shallow bowls. Ladle the stew over the couscous, and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with onion relish.

4. Meanwhile, cook the couscous: In a saucepan, combine the couscous, 1 1/2 cups water, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the couscous is tender and absorbs the water.

3. Add the carrots and potatoes. Stir to coat them with spices. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, tomato paste, raisins, stock, and salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender when pierced with a skewer. Stir in the lemon juice. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt or harissa, if you like.

2. Stir in the paprika, harissa paste, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, and cayenne. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds to bloom the spices.

1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onions and turnips. Cook, stirring with a large metal kitchen spoon, for 5 minutes, or until they are lightly browned.

While we wait impatiently for spring produce to arrive from the South, let's give root vegetables a last moment of glory. This vegetable stew, imbued with warmth (spices), acidity (lemon), and sweetness (raisins), also includes smoked paprika, ginger, coriander, and cinnamon. They play alongside the heat of harissa and cayenne pepper, which boosts the flavor of pearl onions, turnips, carrots, and potatoes. You can buy ready-peeled pearl onions, or peel them yourself by dropping them into boiling water for 2 minutes to loosen the skins. Simmer the stew briefly with canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Note that the heat of harissa paste varies widely, so add it gradually until it suits your taste. While the stew cooks, make couscous and a sweet onion relish to complete the smoky, spicy, sweet dish.

Serves 6

While we wait impatiently for spring produce to arrive from the South, let's give root vegetables a last moment of glory. This vegetable stew, imbued with warmth (spices), acidity (lemon), and sweetness (raisins), also includes smoked paprika, ginger, coriander, and cinnamon. They play alongside the heat of harissa and cayenne pepper, which boosts the flavor of pearl onions, turnips, carrots, and potatoes. You can buy ready-peeled pearl onions, or peel them yourself by dropping them into boiling water for 2 minutes to loosen the skins. Simmer the stew briefly with canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Note that the heat of harissa paste varies widely, so add it gradually until it suits your taste. While the stew cooks, make couscous and a sweet onion relish to complete the smoky, spicy, sweet dish.

STEW

2 tablespoons olive oil 8 ounces large pearl onions, peeled 2 medium white turnips, peeled and each cut into 8 wedges 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 1 teaspoon harissa paste, or more to taste 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Pinch of cayenne pepper, or more to taste 3 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices 8 small red or yellow creamer or other small potatoes, halved 1 can (about 15 ounces), diced tomatoes 1 can (about 15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 1 tablespoon tomato paste ⅓ cup golden raisins 2 cups vegetable stock 1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste Juice of 1/2 lemon 1½ cups uncooked pearl couscous 1½ cups water Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onions and turnips. Cook, stirring with a large metal kitchen spoon, for 5 minutes, or until they are lightly browned.

2. Stir in the paprika, harissa paste, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, and cayenne. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds to bloom the spices.

3. Add the carrots and potatoes. Stir to coat them with spices. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, tomato paste, raisins, stock, and salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender when pierced with a skewer. Stir in the lemon juice. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt or harissa, if you like.

4. Meanwhile, cook the couscous: In a saucepan, combine the couscous, 1 1/2 cups water, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the couscous is tender and absorbs the water.

5. Divide the couscous among 4 shallow bowls. Ladle the stew over the couscous, and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with onion relish.

ONIONS

1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 large white onion, halved and thinly sliced ¼ cup sliced or slivered almonds ¼ cup golden raisins ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon Pinch of salt Juice of 1/2 lemon

1. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until they begin to brown.