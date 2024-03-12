Boston man charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding Grindr date in apartment and robbing him

On March 8 at 2:06 a.m., police responded to an unarmed robbery call and found a man walking down Neponset Avenue. The man told police he met Brimage on the Grindr app and agreed to meet at his apartment on Neponset Avenue but when he arrived at Brimage’s apartment, he was told he needed to send him money if he wanted to have sex. Brimage “cornered him and pinned him against the wall” after he refused to pay.

Anthony Brimage, 28, was charged Friday in Dorchester Boston Municipal Court and held on $1,000 bail. At the time of the arrest, Brimage had an outstanding warrant out of Holyoke for shoplifting, according to a statement released Tuesday from Hayden’s office.

A Boston man is facing kidnapping and unarmed robbery charges after he invited a man he met online to his apartment last week to have sex and allegedly refused to let him leave until he paid $100, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

The victim told police Brimage became aggressive and yelled at him to send $50 via Apple Pay which he paid “out of fear” and begged Brimage to let him leave, according to the statement.

Brimage told the victim “If you can send me $50, you must have money, so send me another $50.” The victim told him he did not have any more money and Brimage called his roommate into the bedroom. The victim paid another $50 via Apply Pay and was allowed to leave.

Officers later confirmed the first payment was sent from the victim’s phone at 1:49 a.m. and the second payment was sent at 1:57 a.m.

Police officers also interviewed Brimage, who claimed he and the victim had been talking on Grindr for a few months and agreed to meet at his apartment. He told officers that after an hour the victim wanted to send him $50 for “weed and lunch.” Brimage didn’t have his own Apple Pay account and gave the victim his roommate’s number to send the money.

He claimed the victim wanted to have sex after sending him money but that he refused. Brimage said the victim later sent another $50 “just because” and they got into an argument which led to his roommate coming to check on them.

Brimage’s roommate told officers that he was called into the bedroom to provide his phone number for Apple Pay transactions. He heard Brimage and the victim arguing and told the victim to leave.

According to the release, the roommate told police that Brimage started panicking after the victim left and told him “I think he called the police”.

“I urge everyone using dating sites to be cautious, especially when meeting someone for the first time in a non-public setting,” said Hayden. “The suspect here used technology to meet the victim and then used technology to rob the victim. We are seeing these types of incidents more and more.”

Brimage is due back in court on April 5.

































