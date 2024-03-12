Girl attacked near South Boston school, police say

The girl said she was thrown on the ground on West Broadway, a block from the school. A boy recorded the fight but did not intervene, she said, according to the police report.

Around 5:40 p.m, the girl told a police officer that a female had yelled at her about doing the “right thing,” police said in a report. The female then “started punching and kicking” her “while calling her a snitch and a liar,” the girl told police.

A girl was allegedly thrown to the ground, punched, and kicked near the James F. Condon K-8 School in South Boston on Thursday, police said.

The girl had an “apparent minor injury” with “slight redness and scratches” around her face, the report said.

Police didn’t indicate what prompted the attack, but the girl gave investigators the name of her assailant, according to the report. The girl also gave police the names of other people who were possibly involved. The incident is under investigation, police said.

The Boston public schools did not say whether the two girls attended the Condon School, but Mary Skipper, the district’s superintendent, said the incident was addressed through “BPS policy.”

“The safety and well-being of our young people is our highest priority and violence of any kind is unacceptable,” Skipper said.

Parents were not notified because the incident was not on school grounds, according to Max Baker, a Boston Public Schools spokesman.

“We are working continuously to create a safe, welcoming environment where our students and faculty are respected and we encourage all of our students, parents and community members to report any incidents to BPS or Boston Police,” Skipper said.

On Friday, the school received a report of an Instagram account called @condonfights that was taken down, Baker said. Baker said the account had videos that looked “pretty far” from the school and were “old videos.”

“When BPS became aware of this account, it was immediately reported and taken down by Instagram moderators,” Skipper said.

