Karen Read due in court for key hearing ahead of April trial

The issue facing Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone is whether Morrissey’s office has mustered enough evidence against the Mansfield woman to allow the case to proceed to trial, currently scheduled for April 16. The legal standard Cannone must rule under is probable cause, and not the beyond reasonable doubt rule that would apply if the case goes to trial, according to court records.

A key hearing in the Karen Read case is set for Tuesday where her attorneys will push to have the criminal charges dismissed and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office will demand she stand trial for allegedly backing her SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a 2022 blizzard in Canton.

Advertisement

Read has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She is free on bail.

Prosecutors allege Read, 43, backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, early on on Jan. 29, 2022, outside a Canton home after a night of heavy drinking at area bars. She returned to the scene around 6 a.m. with two other women and found O’Keefe’s body in the snow and allegedly repeated at one point, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

Read’s lawyers have maintained her innocence and claimed that she is a victim of a sprawling law enforcement coverup. They assert that O’Keefe entered the home, which was owned by another Boston police officer, and was beaten and attacked by a German shepherd before his body was planted outside the residence.

The case has drawn national media attention — and divided the town of Canton — fueled by the coverage of “Turtleboy” blogger Aidan Kearney, who himself faces charges of witness intimidation in connection with the case. Kearney has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is free on bail.

Advertisement

While Read’s attorneys have publicly disputed the prosecution case against her, their most recent filings where they provide their strongest arguments for dismissal were impounded by Cannone at their request.

Read’s attorneys have said a federal grand jury is investigating Morrissey’s handling of the O’Keefe’s death investigation and that they have received information that supports Read’s claims of innocence.

Read allegedly backed into O’Keefe and hit him with the right rear taillight of her SUV. Prosecutors have said in court papers that Read is linked to O’Keefe’s death by DNA evidence that includes the discovery of his DNA on microscopic pieces of red and clear plastic recovered at the scene.

They also contend that the couple’s relationship was strained and that O’Keefe told Read their relationship had run its course during an argument a week before his death according to court papers.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.