Man charged in shooting deaths of Worcester mother and daughter due in court

One of two men accused of fatally shooting a mother and her daughter in Worcester on March 5 returns to court on Tuesday, where prosecutors will ask a judge to order him held without bail under the state’s dangerousness law.

Karel S. Mangual, 28, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to court records. On Monday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Mangual will soon be charged with murder.

Mangual and Dejan D. Belnavis, 27, allegedly opened fire on an SUV parked on a residential street, killing Chasity M. Nunez, 27, and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella Aria Nunez. Mangual was arrested March 6, but Belnavis eluded capture until Monday, when he was captured by the US Marshal’s Service in San Diego.