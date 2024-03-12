Four Calif. residents sentenced in marriage fraud scam that provided bogus documents to hundreds of undocumented people

On March 6, another defendant, Engilbert Ulan, 43, received a 14-month prison term, prosecutors said. Nino Valmeo, 47, was sentenced in January to three years of supervised release, with the first six months on home confinement.

Marcialito Biol Benitez, 50, and Juanita Pacson, 48, were sentenced March 7 in US District Court in Boston, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement. Benitez received a 22-month prison term and Pacson was sentenced to serve two years of supervised release, with the first four months on home confinement, Levy’s office said.

Four California residents were sentenced recently for their roles in a scheme to provide sham marriage and immigrant documents to hundreds of undocumented people looking to circumvent US immigration laws over a period of several years, according to federal prosecutors in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Benitez and his co-defendants operated an “agency” that arranged hundreds of sham marriages between foreign nationals and US citizens, including at least one foreign national who lived in Massachusetts, federal prosecutors said.

The “agency” then submitted the materials to federal authorities to substantiate the fraudulent marriages and secure adjustments of the undocumented clients’ immigration status, in exchange for cash fees ranging from $20,000 to $35,000, prosecutors said.

Benitez ran the agency out of a brick and mortar location in Los Angeles and employed Ulan and Valmeo as staff. They assisted with arranging the sham marriages and submitting the bogus documents to federal authorities, prosecutors said.

After pairing foreign nationals with purported citizen spouses, Benitez and his codefendants staged fake wedding ceremonies at chapels, parks, and other locations that were conducted by “hired online officiants,” prosecutors said. Pacson worked at one of the chapels and assisted with sham nuptials and documents, they said.

“Benitez’s agency arranged sham marriages and submitted fraudulent immigration documents for at least 600 clients between October 2016 and March 2022,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Lawyers for the four defendants, who are from the Philippines, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Valmeo’s attorney, Carlos J. Dominguez, had requested a sentence of probation for his client, writing in January that Valmeo “is not an organizer, leader, manager, or supervisor in this criminal conduct.”

Lawyers for Pacson had also requested a probationary sentence. Ulan’s attorney, Joseph B. Simons, had sought a sentence of three years’ probation for his client.

In a filing earlier this month, Simons wrote that Benitez “recognized that Mr. Ulan was struggling financially and under pressure to support his family back home.”

“Without diminishing Mr. Ulan’s wrongful conduct, it seems as though [Benitez] preyed upon Mr. Ulan’s vulnerabilities and used them to his advantage to help the business.”

This breaking new story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.