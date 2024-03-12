Massachusetts school funding overhaul hits an inflation glitch

The failure of the new formula to accurately capture inflation could be collectively costing districts hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, according to Colin Jones, deputy policy director at the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, a nonpartisan research institute.

The chief culprit, district leaders and advocates say, is the high rate of inflation that hit the US economy in recent years, much higher than the adjustments used in the new funding formula that was revamped to reflect modern-day costs.

Nearly five years after Massachusetts lawmakers overhauled the state’s school funding formula , districts are struggling to balance their budgets for the upcoming school year, prompting many to consider cutting programs and staff or asking taxpayers to dig deeper.

Voters in Belmont, Harvard, and Westford will be considering hefty property tax hikes at the polls this spring, which, if they fail to pass, could result in significant cuts to school and town services. In Belmont, for example, if voters reject an $8.4 million override on April 2, school leaders have said they will need to close the Mary Lee Burbank Elementary School, eliminate dozens of teaching and other positions, and make deep cuts to extracurricular activities.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Samantha Thu, who went to the Burbank as a child and has a daughter in second grade there and another daughter who will attend kindergarten this fall. “It’s definitely been a turbulent few months for us.”

If the override fails, the school would close for the 2025-26 school year; Thu’s children would be assigned to a school on the other side of town, she said. Belmont currently has five elementary schools.

The biggest cost increases hitting school districts include health insurance premiums, school bus contracts, special education services, and utilities. Many began feeling the fiscal pinch soon after schools reopened after the pandemic shutdown, and were initially able to mitigate it to varying degrees with federal stimulus dollars that are now running out. Other districts have already enacted cuts or asked voters to override the state’s cap on annual property tax increases.

“Many districts feel like they are going off a fiscal cliff,” said Karen Crebase, the school superintendent in Hopedale. Town voters in 2023 approved a $1.35 million tax hike to maintain school programs and prevent the closing of the town library, the parks department, and the council on aging. Town leaders contemplated seeking another override this year, but now believe they can get by without one.

The financial difficulties are flaring up even though Governor Maura Healey has proposed nearly $7 billion for state education aid for the next school year, an increase of more than $260 million over this year’s allocations.

The rising costs have even ensnared districts the formula was engineered to benefit the most: those with large portions of high-need students and low household-income levels and property tax bases. Almost half of school funding goes to those districts, which include Brockton and a few dozen others.

Brockton school leaders recently warned of a budget shortfall between $19 million and $25 million for the current year due largely to unanticipated costs, including more than $22 million in transportation spending — more than double the budgeted amount. The shortfall comes on the heels of an $18.3 million deficit last year, which forced the city to bail out the school system.

Brockton is receiving $241 million in state education aid this year — the fifth highest in the state — and is expected to receive an additional $15 million next year. The aid amount covers about 80 percent of Brockton’s required school spending under the state formula.

However, a third-party consulting report, commissioned by the state Education Department, found evidence of financial mismanagement, including inadequate controls, failure to quickly address unexpected spending gaps, and poor record keeping. The problems are so severe that the budget shortfall for the next school year could reach $19 million.

Mayor Robert F. Sullivan called the problems “unacceptable” and vowed to establish “safeguards to ensure that nothing like this happens again.”

The Healey administration defended its proposed aid, saying it is “delivering historic levels of funding to ensure our K-12 schools have equitable access to the resources their students and educators need,” said a spokesperson for the executive office of education.

When state lawmakers overhauled school funding in November 2019, the formula had been shortchanging districts by about $1 billion a year by failing to accurately project school costs. That forced districts, especially in economically distressed areas, to cut teachers, classrooms supplies, and building maintenance.

The overhaul, known as the Student Opportunity Act, aimed to remedy that by revamping the formula to reflect actual school spending and devoting more money to schools. So far, the law has generated more than $1.3 billion in extra funding to local districts. It also guarantees districts will receive at least $30 more per student each year, according to state Education Department memos. Under Healey’s budget proposal, 212 districts would receive the minimum, according to data compiled by the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

But for the last two years, the superintendents association said, the inflation rate the state used to calculate most required costs was far too low, 4.5 percent. That’s the highest allowed under the school funding law, excepting employee health benefits, which have no cap, according to the state notices on the inflation rates.

But actual inflation for schools was 8 percent for this fiscal year and 7 percent for the last fiscal year, according to the superintendents association.

While inflation for the next school year is projected to be much lower, about 1.35 percent, the association said, the budget problems persist because those earlier higher costs are now built into their expenses.

In Dedham, school leaders are confronting potential budget cuts for next year, even though it is poised to receive a 39 percent increase in state aid. Driving the increase is student enrollment growth. But the town is still struggling to overcome inflation from previous years.

“The district will have to make significant personnel reductions,” said Dedham superintendent Nan Murphy.

Some residents in the towns with overrides oppose paying higher taxes for the schools.

“Enough is enough,” said Dawn MacKerron, a volunteer with the no override campaign in Belmont. “They can’t keep tapping taxpayers to bail them out.”

But Erin Rowland of the Invest in Belmont campaign said the stakes of a rejection are too high.

“Our community will be permanently changed for the worse,” she said. “The town will have to implement very devastating service cuts across the board — public safety, the schools, and other critical services.”

The ripple effects of override rejections can be huge. In Newton, the defeat of a $9.2 million tax override last year repeatedly came up during the course of a two-week teachers strike this winter, as their union pressed for pay raises. Newton would receive a 1.8 percent increase in state aid, or $42 more per student, under Healey’s budget proposal, bringing its total to nearly $28 million.

Beacon Hill lawmakers are debating potential remedies, said Senator Jason Lewis, cochair of the Joint Education Committee. In the short term, he said, the Legislature might double the minimum per-student increase in aid in Healey’s budget proposal to $60 just for the next fiscal year, which lawmakers also did for this fiscal year.

Long-term solutions, he said, are more complicated and could include doing more to help districts that currently receive minimum increases, noting that the part of the formula that measures a community’s ability to pay, based largely on household income levels and property tax revenue, is outdated.

But he added, "no funding formula is going to be perfect."













