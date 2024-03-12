A new coffee/martini bar; Providence’s Omni Hotel has something new, and more food notes

The Shop, a coffee shop on Wickenden Street in Providence, closed in late 2023. But The Rose Room has taken its place, and officially opened last week.

Openings: Irregardless Biscuit finally opened on March 1 by owners James Dean and Joe Hafner, with pastry chef Erin Richer. They’re mostly open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. But when I went last Sunday around noon, they were all sold out of biscuits (and had sold out the day before as well). So get there quickly!

PROVIDENCE — This week, my notebook was so full of bits and pieces of news, I thought I’d open it up and share it with you. Here’s the latest scoop on changes coming to Rhode Island’s restaurant scene:

Also in café news, Cafe Italia has opened on Atwells Avenue by the same owners of Ours. It’s a cafe during the day from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving specialty lattes and Italian espresso, paninis and egg sandwiches, and pastries like muffins and croissants. Then they reopen at 6 p.m. as a martini bar until 1 a.m. to serve cocktails, wine and beer, and small dishes like ricotta meatballs, flatbread, and stuffed mushroom bites.

Fleur is a new Parisian-Mediterranean restaurant opening in the Omni Hotel in Providence, R.I. Alexa Gagosz

Coming soon: Centro, a restaurant serving traditional plates in the Omni Hotel in Providence, closed during the pandemic after 10 years in business. Since then, the space on the hotel’s second floor has been fairly empty. But for the last several weeks, there has been all sorts of construction going on. Now we know Fleur will be moving in. Their general manager is John Martone, who was the general manager of the now-shuttered Bravo Brasserie. Their website doesn’t have a menu yet, but does say they plan to serve “Parisian and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine” and will offer breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

Closures: Finn’s Harborside restaurant in East Greenwich will be closed indefinitely after a fire last weekend. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office said the fire was likely caused due to grease in the ductwork system in the kitchen hood.

In downtown Providence, Thick Neck will serve its last meal on March 30. Owner and chef Eric Brown is working on opening a new brunch spot, Frank & Laurie’s, at 110 Doyle sometime this spring.

Plant City X, a fast-casual vegan spot in Middletown has closed, but is relocating to Barrington this month.

A frozen gjetost dessert with persimmons and barley caramel from Thick Neck. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

