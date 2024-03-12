New Hampshire deputy town clerk charged with improperly accessing state driving records, State Police say

A deputy town clerk in Northumberland, N.H. was arrested last week for allegedly using a computer to process driving records without the proper authority, New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday.
Courtney McClain, 33, of Northumberland, N.H. was arrested on Friday after accessing the state Division of Motor Vehicle database to process vehicle-related transactions, State Police said in a statement.
She is charged with 14 counts of computer related offenses and 14 counts of tampering with public records, the statement said.
McClain was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on June 3, at 8 a.m. in Lancaster, the statement said.
Advertisement
Northumberland is a town of about 2,000 people in rural Coos County near the Vermont border.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact Trooper Brandon Girardi by email at Brandon.M.Girardi@dos.nh.gov.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.