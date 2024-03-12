New Hampshire deputy town clerk charged with improperly accessing state driving records, State Police say

A deputy town clerk in Northumberland, N.H. was arrested last week for allegedly using a computer to process driving records without the proper authority, New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday.

Courtney McClain, 33, of Northumberland, N.H. was arrested on Friday after accessing the state Division of Motor Vehicle database to process vehicle-related transactions, State Police said in a statement.

She is charged with 14 counts of computer related offenses and 14 counts of tampering with public records, the statement said.