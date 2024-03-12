Turmoil in primary care leaves patients waiting

Ritter benefited from a primary care doctor whose expert listening spared him potentially serious health consequences. But then the Belchertown resident suffered the consequences of a system that often doesn’t support that kind of care: Noble quit private practice within a year, unwilling to rush through the 18 patients a day her group required.

But as Dr. Vicki Noble questioned Ritter, 40, about his life, his work as a nursing supervisor on the night shift, and his recent weight gain and fatigue, she sensed something was amiss, Ritter recalled. She ordered some tests and diagnosed a thyroid condition that required medication, he said.

When Justin Ritter first met his new primary care doctor two years ago, she asked him a simple question: How was he feeling? He replied, honestly, that he felt fine, no complaints.

Advertisement

Noble joined an exodus of primary care physicians weary of administrative tasks mandated by insurance companies and the seemingly endless data entry required by electronic medical records, all while receiving lower salaries compared with physicians in other specialties. To make matters worse, the pipeline of newly trained primary care doctors is too thin to meet the growing need.

New data show the impact.

The percentage of Massachusetts patients who could get in to see their doctor when needed reached a new low in 2023 after steadily declining each year since 2019, especially in pediatrics, according to an annual survey released in February.

“We have never, ever seen numbers fall like this,” said Barbra Rabson, chief executive of Massachusetts Health Quality Partners, which has been surveying patients since 2005.

Significantly, the survey includes only people who already have a primary care doctor, not those still trying to find one.

In fact, more than one-quarter of Americans, and 17 percent of Massachusetts residents, have no “usual source of care,” according to the Milbank Memorial Fund’s 2024 Primary Care Scorecard, released in late February. And the share of US health expenditures on primary care dropped to 4.7 percent in 2021, from 5.4 percent in 2012, about half what other developed nations spend, according to Milbank, a New York-based foundation focused on population health and health equity.

Advertisement

The Milbank scorecard also offers a grim prognosis about the workforce: In 2021, only 15.5 percent of newly minted physicians entered primary care. Among new internal medicine doctors, the vast majority chose a subspecialty, such as cardiology or oncology, or became hospitalists, who are doctors solely focused on caring for patients when they are in the hospital.

That’s not surprising, said Dr. Barbara S. Spivak, a primary care doctor who is president of the Massachusetts Medical Society. Primary care doctors work longer hours, have higher stress levels, and are paid much less than doctors who specialize, she said. And new doctors often graduate with a six-figure debt from their education. (According to the 2023 Doximity Physician Compensation Report, an internist who does primary care makes $294,000 a year, on average, while one who specializes in cardiology makes $544,000. A pediatrician makes $242,000 while an orthopedic surgeon reaps $624,000. Those are national averages.)

“To choose a profession where you’re going to work harder and make less is not enticing,” Spivak said.

Doctors say the system doesn’t support the essence of primary care, which involves preventing illness and managing chronic conditions. Insurance pays more for procedures.

Advertisement

“I could spend 20 to 30 minutes talking about really serious stuff — congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, diabetes. ... I might get $125,” Noble said. “If I brought someone in and burned off three warts with liquid nitrogen, which would take maybe 10 minutes, I would get paid $180.”

Since September, Noble has been practicing primary care at the Springfield VA Clinic, where she sees about 12 or 13 patients a day and can spend time on preventive medicine as well as treating illnesses. The VA has one source of funding — the federal government — avoiding many of the administrative hassles seen in the private market.

Electronic health records, which supposedly were going to streamline medical care, instead have put sand in the gears, taking hours of doctors’ time away from patient care, many doctors say. A study cited in the Milbank scorecard found that 16 percent of family physicians reported spending four or more hours per day outside of patient care on electronic health records.

Dr. Natalya Davis, a Norwell pediatrician, expressed frustration with the amount of time she spends on so-called prior authorizations, the process by which doctors obtain approval from an insurance company before ordering a test, prescribing a medication, or providing a service.

“It’s a constant battle,” Davis said. Just the other day, she spent hours dealing with an insurer’s decision to stop covering a medication that was working well for a patient, and then getting authorization for an alternative. In that time, she said, she could have provided actual medical care to at least two other patients.

Advertisement

For their part, the state’s two largest health insurers say they are working to reduce prior authorization. Dr. Sandhya Rao, chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, said the insurer has relaxed prior authorization requirements in several areas, such as home health care and glucose monitoring. But the process is necessary in some cases to ensure appropriate care and to keep costs under control, Rao said.

Dr. Vicki Noble Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Point32Health said in a statement that it plans to remove prior authorization requirements for services with high approval rates and aims to reduce prior authorizations by approximately 20 percent by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, community health centers in Massachusetts are contending with a backlog of patients seeking primary care.

At Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, 1,600 adults are waiting for appointments — the first time the center has ever had a waiting list, chief executive Susan G. Joss said.

Other community health centers have it worse: 6,300 are waiting at Lynn Community Health Center and 8,000 at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, according to the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. And Charles River Community Health has temporarily stopped accepting new adult patients, the league said.

At Brockton, the waiting list started Nov. 30, and the center is still working through patients who signed on in December.

Advertisement

Joss blames the closing of Compass Medical, a large physician group, in June and the closing of Brockton Hospital last year after a fire, as well as an influx of migrants. “It is primarily a lack of capacity in the community overall,” she said.

Joss is optimistic about an initiative by MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, which last April began paying for primary care in a new way: a set fee for each patient rather than for each visit or procedure.

State officials say the initiative involves infusing an additional $115 million into primary care each year, for MassHealth patients. On top of that, starting this year, certain practices received 25 percent to 35 percent increases in MassHealth payments.

Blue Cross says it has increased its primary care network by 10 percent over the past five years and that 93 percent have openings within 45 days for routine or preventive care.

The insurer is also trying to expand access with a new virtual primary care program.

Additionally, the state is working to boost the primary care workforce with student loan repayment programs for primary care and behavioral health providers.

But all these efforts will take years to bear fruit.

Meanwhile, Ritter, the nursing supervisor from Belchertown who has a thyroid condition, had to scramble to find care once Noble moved to the VA. Ritter eventually connected with a new doctor who he doesn’t like very much. “My choices are limited,” he said.

Pharmacists helped patients at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center’s pharmacy. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.