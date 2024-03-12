Providence wants all city buildings to become carbon neutral. It’s not yet clear how much it will cost.

“We’re planning this out, we’re looking at each building’s energy intensity... at the feasibility of electrifying weatherizing that building, and then looking at what funding we have available,” said De La Cruz.

Providence currently has 122 municipal-owned buildings spanning 5.9 million square feet. When asked by the Globe for an estimated cost to carry out the initiative, the city’s Director of Sustainability Priscilla De La Cruz said, “We’re not ready to give you a total figure on that.”

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Brett Smiley signed into law an ordinance that would require all city-owned buildings — including schools — go carbon-neutral by 2040. It’s an ambitious endeavor, but it’s not yet clear how much it might cost.

The ordinance, which passed the city council earlier this month, was a specific recommendation in the Providence Climate Justice Plan of 2019, and sets guidelines for capital improvements and maintenance across municipal infrastructure.

The 2040 deadline is “a tangible way that the city is doing its part to address climate change,” said Councilor Sue AnderBois, of Ward 3, who spearheaded efforts to get it passed over the last year. A member of the council’s finance committee, AnderBois called the initiative “a good financial investment” for Providence.

“This is not a ‘if’ we’re going to do this, but a ‘when,’” said AnderBois.

The new law mandates a shift towards electrification and energy efficiency upgrades, which includes adopting electric heating and cooling systems, electric water heating, and the promotion of 100 percent renewable energy consumption. The ordinance also encourages the installation of renewable energy infrastructure within municipal buildings to maximize on-site generation, including exploring thermal energy networks and utilizing biofuel or battery electric emergency backup facilities.

The city has already started some of the required work: Its three most recently built schools use electricity, not fossil fuels. Council spokesman Parker Gavigan said it’s resulting in operational savings that’s helping the city pay off the school bonds faster.

The Providence mayor told the Globe that while a budget for the initiative is forthcoming, he said he knows it will be paid for using a mix of city, state, and federal dollars.

The city currently holds $10 million in federal funds for energy efficiency projects, $1.2 million in funding through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, certain school construction work will be eligible for reimbursement, and the city is currently pursuing a $400 million bond for future school construction.

“We have put real money towards this already, and we know that this is a priority of the Biden administration,” said Smiley. “We continue to seek, aggressively, federal funds.”

Smiley said there are still “substantial” dollars that have yet to be awarded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act. Providence, the mayor said, is still pursuing those dollars.

“Now is the cheapest time to make these investments at this moment when we are already making investments in schools,” said AnderBois.

Providence’s Director of Sustainability Priscilla De La Cruz (left) and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley (right) at City Hall on March 12. Alexa Gagosz

During a press conference regarding the law at City Hall on Tuesday, De La Cruz and Smiley said climate change was the “number one issue” among young people, who are pressing leaders around the globe to act on climate. Doing so, they said, also provides a new path for good-paying, sustainable jobs and apprenticeships.

“This is a big deal. This ordinance is not just a simple piece of legislation, it is a declaration of Providence’s independence from fossil fuel,” said Patrick Crowley, the treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CLO. “And we’re going to make sure that this is an example for every other city and town in Rhode Island.”

Cities and towns across the United States, including in neighboring Massachusetts, have been trying to ban fossil fuels in buildings in both the public and private sector for years.

In Boston, former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh announced in 2019 that all new city-owned buildings would need to be constructed with new carbon-neutral designs to help the city reach its goal of going carbon-neutral by 2050. In July 2023, current Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an executive order eliminating fossil fuel usage in city construction and major renovations of municipal buildings.

De La Cruz said Providence’s initiative makes Providence “a national example for what can be achieved when we collaborate to address the impacts of climate change.”

Ahead of the ordinance passing, the Providence City Council did not independently conduct a cost analysis of the carbon-neutral ordinance, Gavigan confirmed in an email.

Gavigan said while the administration is still researching buildings and collecting data, “it’s clear that building for energy efficiency results in significant long-term operational cost savings.”

“It’s cheaper,” he said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.