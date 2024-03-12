Providence College students hold fundraiser for security guard, surprise him with trip to Nigeria

In a GoFundMe campaign launched in late February, students at Providence College wrote that James Mogaji, a security guard who works overnight shifts at Raymond Hall, “does not know how much we appreciate him.”

Last week, the students presented Mogaji with a show of their gratitude, money so he could visit his family in Nigeria for the first time in years. In a heartwarming moment, which was captured on video and has been viewed more than 147,000 times on social media, Mogaji puts his hands on his face and drops to his knees in disbelief when the students present him with the gift.

Advertisement

“God guys, how did I deserve this,” Mogaji says. “This was unexpected. I don’t know how much I can thank you guys.”

The fundraiser was organized by students Brandon Reichert and Daniel Singh, and other students who live in Raymond Hall helped spread the word, said Carolyn E. Cronin, a college spokesperson.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $26,000, well past its original goal of $3,500.

“For those of you that don’t know James, he truly is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He greets everybody with a smile and always welcomes conversations no matter what time of the night you run into him,” students wrote on the fundraising page. “We hope that others will join in raising funds for James, as Raymond Hall and Providence College would be a completely different building without him.

On the page, Reichert shared a photo or Mogaji receiving the gift.

“Tonight we were able to gift James with enough money for him to travel to Nigeria to visit his family in June!” Reichert wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone who donated as you can see what an impact you made on such an incredible man. All further donations will be given to James at the end of the school year in May to fund another trip!”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.