Hold the pitchforks: PVDFest 2024 to return to downtown location

In 2023, Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration decided to make some changes to the city’s signature cultural event: no open containers of alcohol, no block parties (which the city later backed down on ), and the whole event was moved from downtown to the area by the pedestrian bridge. At the time, Smiley said these modifications were a way to make the festival more “family friendly” and “sustainable” for the future.

PROVIDENCE — Hold the pitchforks (for now), Providence. The beloved PVDFest of the past could potentially be making its return this year.

To say it caused an uproar would be an understatement.

Advertisement

An online petition said “our way of life has been threatened.” Some downtown business owners boycotted the festival that previously helped pull them out of a pandemic slump. Others called for Smiley to bring former mayor Jorge Elorza, who brought his vision of what PVDFest could be to reality, back as some sort of festival chairman.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But on Tuesday morning, Smiley’s office said — without actually saying it — that they heard the critiques. PVDFest this year, the press release said, will return back to downtown.

This year, the festival will take place on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7, marking the festival’s 10th year.

“We are delighted to once again transform downtown Providence into a multistage arts extravaganza for all ages, spotlighting local talents and creating indelible memories for all ages,” said Kathleen Pletcher, the executive artistic director of FirstWorks, a nonprofit that co-founded the festival.

For years, the multi-day festival celebrating the city’s artistic side had historically offered live music shows and block parties that wrapped around the streets of downtown. Streets would shut down to cars, and throngs of people would adventure around while drinking cocktails out of open-sliced pineapples. Arts vendors would sell handmade goods, food trucks would line Kennedy Plaza, and several stages would be playing different performances from morning until night.

Advertisement

After Smiley spokesman Josh Estrella said the debate over open containers was “still being decided,” he confirmed to the Globe after the publication of this story that they would not be allowed. “But there will be areas where festival-goers can drink,” said Smiley Estrella. Those areas, he said, are still being decided.

Estrella said it seems as though organizers are looking to “combine what everyone has loved about PVDFest of the past with what worked last year.”

Food trucks lined Kennedy Plaza during the 2022 PVDFest in Providence, R.I. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

There’s no lineup of musical acts yet: the city is still deciding which local and international artists will be performing (artists, performers, and vendors can still apply to participate at pvdfest.com). But Smiley’s office said attendees can expect “an eclectic mix of live music performances, art installations, craft markets and food vendors showcasing global cuisines.”

In September 2023, PVDFest arrived in the Innovation District to a weekend of downpours, thunderstorms, and disappointment. At more than one point, PVDFest security told food truck operators to stop taking orders and a lackluster crowd that they’d need to find shelter. Many took off for the night.

The rain left business owners and vendors with thousands of dollars in damaged merchandise and questions around how the city and organizers handled the inclement weather. Some artists estimated they had thousands of dollars worth of damages, and the city ended up providing $500 checks to 118 craft vendors.

Advertisement

After last year’s PVDFest, Smiley told a Globe reporter during a Rhode Island Report podcast episode that he didn’t have regrets over the city’s divisive changes, but recognized that there “wasn’t sufficient audience for some of our artists.”

“I had really hoped that we could refocus on the arts, help expose local talent to bigger audiences who might become fans.... and was disappointed at the crowds at some of the performances,” Smiley said on the podcast. “That’s still my aspiration, and to do it in a way that’s sustainable.”

This story has been updated with new comments from a spokesman for Mayor Brett Smiley.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.