A ‘loophole’ or a ‘tremendous tool’? R.I. lawmakers mull changes to affordable housing tax breaks

At a State House hearing before the Municipal Government & Housing Committee, developers pushed back on Smiley’s proposal to varying degrees, while housing advocates supported the changes.

The so-called 8-Law, named for the 8 percent tax treatment given to the properties, has been the subject of scrutiny following its use by wealthy downtown developer Buff Chace , and is also at issue in an ongoing court case where the Providence City Council is seeking to overturn Chace’s tax breaks.

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Brett Smiley went to the State House on Tuesday to urge lawmakers to close what he called a “loophole” in state affordable housing law that gives a tax subsidy meant for low-income housing to luxury, market rate apartments.

House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has not yet taken a position on the bill.

The 8-Law currently gives developers a steeply discounted tax bill in exchange for developing affordable housing, resulting in a municipal tax bill of just 8 percent of the building’s rental income, rather than applying a city’s regular tax rate to the property’s value.

And while it has historically been used for fully-affordable housing developments, the Globe has reported that developers get the tax breaks on market-rate apartments, too. Chace and his real estate firm Cornish Associates even get the affordable housing tax breaks on restaurants and stores in his buildings, as a result of an unusual tax deal he reached with former Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration in 2021.

Testifying before the committee, Smiley said his proposal “closes this loophole” by only giving the portion of the property that contains affordable housing the tax breaks. He noted that the market-rate sections of the property could still be eligible for other tax incentives, but not the 8-Law tax subsidy.

Smiley’s bill, introduced by state Rep. Grace Diaz, would also define affordable housing units as those rented to tenants making 80 percent or less of the area median income, which is currently $57,350 for a one-person household or $81,900 for a family of four. Right now, the 8-Law doesn’t say how affordable the apartments have to be in order to get the tax break.

“We want more affordable housing in Providence and we are prepared to subsidize additional affordable housing,” Smiley said. “But we should be subsidizing construction that is affordable.”

Woonsocket Mayor Christopher Beauchamp also testified in favor of the bill, which would apply to all municipalities, not just Providence. The legislation would not be retroactive.

Opposition came from several developers, including former mayor Joe Paolino — a Smiley supporter — who argued the 8 percent tax treatment should apply to the entire residential portion of the building, including market-rate units.

“I think it’s a tremendous tool,” Paolino said, noting that it encourages the development of mixed-income apartment buildings. “Take the 8 percent away ... you’re giving them an increase immediately in their rent,” he argued.

He did agree with the Smiley that the 8-Law treatment should not apply to commercial areas of the buildings, as they do in the Chace properties.

Paolino previously told the Globe he wouldn’t do more affordable housing projects if he can’t get the 8-Law treatment on all of the apartments. He currently has two applications for 8-Law pending with the city of Providence for developments that have 20 percent affordable housing.

Providence developer Christopher Marsella submitted written testimony opposing the bill, calling the 8-Law a “pivotal tool in fostering economic growth and urban development within our city at a time when our state desperately needs to build more housing at all income levels.”

“This is the exact wrong time to take these tools away!” Marsella wrote.

Jennifer Hawkins, the president and CEO of ONE Neighborhood Builders, an affordable housing developer, suggested a compromise. Unlike the other developers, Hawkins said she supports close the “gaping loopholes” in the law, including by restricting the 8 percent tax subsidy to just the affordable sections of a building.

“The essence of the law is to promote affordable housing,” Hawkins said.

But she asked that the law apply to units for tenants who make up to 120 percent of the area median income — currently $86,040 for a single-person household or $122,880 for a family of four in Providence — as long as most of the units in the building are at the lower income threshold proposed by Smiley.

Sometimes known as workforce housing, housing for people making between 80 and 120 percent of AMI has become more popular in recent years as some state programs now subsidize housing at that middle-income level.

Smiley also testified in the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday on a series of other bills he is proposing on Smith Hill this year, including one that would allow municipalities to install automatic noise violation cameras. Another bill would allow traffic cameras to enforce the “don’t block the box” ordinance that prohibits cars from blocking intersections. The ACLU, among others, have expressed privacy and due process concerns related to the cameras.

The committees did not immediately vote on any of the bills.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.