The Rhode Islander who debunked Trump’s voter fraud claims

Block’s book, “ Disproven, ” was released today, and the former two-time Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate and expert data analyst is making the rounds to talk about his experience working for former president Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign to review claims of voter fraud in five swing states.

“Disproven” is broken into three sections: the work Block did for Trump’s campaign, what the actual data proves and doesn’t prove about that election, and an in-depth look at how states can improve their election infrastructure.

So what did we learn from Block’s book? Here’s an overview.

No evidence of widespread fraud

The most important news in Block’s book is straightforward: The Trump campaign hired him to investigate claims of voter fraud in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and he didn’t find anything that would have changed the results of the 2020 election. He also notes that every example of fraud that was brought to him by campaign officials was false, usually because the claimant didn’t have accurate data or didn’t actually understand the data they had examined.

He’s not saying there was no fraud

Block goes into painstaking detail to explain that there’s a difference between the work he did to largely disprove the Trump campaign’s claims of voter fraud and the lack of any fraud whatsoever. In Arizona, for example, he acknowledges that there appeared to be at least some instances of non-citizens voting, but he indicated it was impossible to determine how many. He also points out that there are occasionally people who vote in multiple states in the same election, but he didn’t find enough examples to change the outcome of the presidential election.

Block got paid up front

Early in the book, Block explains that he was wary of Trump’s willingness to pay him for his services — given the former president’s well-documented practice of stiffing contractors — so the campaign agreed to wire him payments before he started the work. In the end, the campaign paid him $755,000, although a large chunk of that money went toward the work he was doing.

Interesting insight into Trump world

One of the most fascinating takeaways from Block is that he was initially brought into Trump’s campaign to verify claims of voter fraud, but by the end of his work, even the campaign aides he worked closest with were asking him to disprove certain fraud claims. That’s not to say Trump had a bunch of traitors on his team. As Block explains, there were at least two legal camps working on the voter fraud lawsuits: One was a serious-minded group that did its due diligence and sought to confirm or refute fraud claims. The other — the Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell crew — appeared to be willing to run with any claim no matter how outlandish.

Boring but important

There’s a good chance that most of the people who buy this book will do so because they’ll read anything that makes Trump’s campaign look foolish, but Block makes a compelling case for the need for election reforms all over the country. He warns of the potential fraud that comes from mail ballot harvesting. He notes that some states don’t make enough of their election results available in the short window allowed to contest results. And he suggests that many states — New York and New Jersey, especially — have messy voter rolls that often include the names of thousands of dead people that haven’t been removed. He believes one solution to fixing some of the problems would be to set up a federal voter registration system — almost like your Social Security number — rather than allowing states to handle registration.

The Rhode Island angle

For locals, there are plenty of fun Rhode Island anecdotes, including a joke from Block that he would have rather punched Allan Fung — without naming Fung specifically — in the face than concede to him after the 2014 Republican gubernatorial primary, but he acknowledges he lost fair and square. He also acknowledges that even though he hired “mail ballot king” Ed Cotugno, he thinks Cotugno should be “regulated out of [his] job.” Add in an Arlene Violet reference here and a Gordon Fox mention there (Block mistakenly claims Fox was arrested in March 2014; that’s actually when the State House was raided, not when he was charged), and you’ve got plenty of familiar names to keep you busy.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.