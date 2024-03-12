R.I. country club accused of building seawall without permission

According to the state’s coastal regulator, the club built a seawall along the 14th hole without asking for permission. That would be a major no-no in a state where even clearing brush close enough to the shore can draw the scrutiny of the Coastal Resources Management Council. Seawalls — technically, this one is called a riprap revetment — are even more serious than shrubs because of their potential impact on the environment and public shore access. That’s why they’re generally prohibited near the types of environmentally sensitive waters where the country club allegedly had one built.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The 14th hole at Quidnessett Country Club is a 526-yard par-five with sparkling Narragansett Bay views and bunkers protecting the green. This classic hole on a classic Rhode Island course also features a different sort of hazard these days, but it’s the club itself, not the golfers who severely slice their approach shot, that could end up in jeopardy.

Advertisement

In August, the CRMC issued Quidnessett a cease and desist order and a series of fines over the work on the revetment.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“This activity is in violation of the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Program,” CRMC senior environmental scientist Brian Harrington told the club in August.

The Quidnessett Country Club did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Boston Globe, or to a visit to the otherwise empty course on a windswept Monday. But it did respond to CRMC through its lawyer, who is deeply familiar with how CRMC works: Jennifer Cervenka previously served as chair of the politically appointed council from 2017 to 2021.

Cervenka requested an administrative hearing under state law.

“As discussed previously, we would like to engage in immediate settlement discussions to see whether we can resolve this matter through a consent agreement,” Cervenka wrote in October to CRMC’s legal counsel. “Please let me know of your and your client’s earliest availability for a call or meeting to review.”

Advertisement

CRMC spokeswoman Laura Dwyercq said in an email that the agency met with the property owner. It’s unclear what will happen next — and what will happen to the revetment. Quidnessett has until March 23 to respond to the enforcement issue, Dwyer said.

CRMC’s letters to the club did not explicitly say the country club had to take down the revetment, which is composed of large rocks stacked up on a slope, though the notices also say that the agency might not stop at fines. The agency issued three $10,000 fines and ordered the club to stop work on the wall, but the work had apparently already finished. The council could also assess $1,000 daily fines, but state law says requesting a hearing means daily fines don’t start to add up until a final order.

CRMC regulates various types of work near the shore, no matter if it’s something as small as a pad for a generator or something as big as a seawall.

To say that CRMC frowns on new seawalls and revetments is an understatement — more like scowls at them while shaking a bureaucratic fist. Hardened shorelines may prevent erosion in one place, but they can accelerate it elsewhere along the coast, not solving the problem but making it somebody else’s. And with climate change causing sea level rise and intensified storms, they’re insufficient to deal with the looming threats.

Advertisement

“Structural shoreline protection measures can thus be a very costly adaptation measure with little return on investment,” the agency’s guide to them says.

A resident in a nearby neighborhood with views of the revetment at Quidnessett said the work took place at around this time last year, and went on for maybe two or three months. This resident — who literally burst out laughing with disbelief when a Globe reporter told him the club allegedly didn’t have CRMC permission to build it — asked to remain anonymous so as not to get involved in the mess at the golf course nearby.

Seawalls do come up as a regulatory issue in Rhode Island, but not usually like this. Sometimes they come up when someone seeks a maintenance permit to work on an existing seawall or revetment, as happened at the home of part-time Westerly resident Taylor Swift. Sometimes they come up in the context of public access, as happened recently in Barrington. And sometimes a town will argue that a seawall is the only way to protect critical infrastructure, as happened in the last few years in South Kingstown. CRMC in that case approved a new seawall, but it had to go through a number of hoops first.

In the case of Quidnessett, though, CRMC alleges that the country club never even sought permission, which would have been a lengthy and public process — and very well might have ended up with a denial.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.