Six chickenpox cases confirmed last month at migrant overflow shelter in Roxbury

There have been no chickenpox cases confirmed since March 1 and there is no current outbreak, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Six chickenpox cases were confirmed at the emergency shelter that opened in late January to cope with the growing numbers of migrants arriving in Massachusetts, state officials said.

A small number of chickenpox cases were identified at a migrant overflow shelter at the Melnea A. Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury last month, the state Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday.

Anyone who tested positive was isolated with their family members at another location until they were no longer contagious, the spokesperson said.

Precautions were also taken to protect people from the virus that is highly contagious and very common among children. Skin checks were performed on all the children. Two clinics were held on March 1 and March 3 to vaccinate anyone who was exposed to the virus, the state said.

State officials are also taking further measures.

Public health officials have reviewed cleaning protocols to help prevent the spread of any future cases. They have also notified Boston Public Schools and the city’s Department of Public Health about the situation, the spokesperson said.

The shelter, located on Atkinson Street, is one of a few overflow sites Governor Maura Healey’s administration has opened to cope with the increase in migrants seeking shelter in Massachusetts. State officials said they can no longer guarantee space in the emergency shelter system for more than 7,500 families in the shelter system.

With migrants still arriving, temporary shelters have opened. An overnight shelter also operates at a state courthouse in Cambridge. Another site is proposed for Fort Point in South Boston.

The Cass complex, which is run by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, can house up to 400 people, or 125 families, state officials said. Beds are lined up in a gymnasium where people sleep overnight. Its opening was controversial, since the shelter has temporarily taken away space for public programs and community events for Roxbury residents. Healey has said the Cass shelter will be temporary and will be returned for community use at the end of June.

