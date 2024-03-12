‘There was denial of medical care,’ lawyer for family of woman who died after Springfield arrest

On Tuesday, a federal judge heard competing versions of what transpired between her arrest in Springfield on Sept. 29, 2018 and her death about a week later from complications of a heart valve infection tied to her opioid use.

SPRINGFIELD — In a federal lawsuit over the 2018 death of Madelyn E. Linsensmeir while she was in the custody of law enforcement, there is much disagreement over key details about the medical care she received in her final days.

Linsenmeir’s estate and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office agree Linsenmeir, 30, arrived at a correctional center for women in Chicopee on Sept. 30, 2018, where medical staff diagnosed her with opioid and alcohol abuse and began treating her for withdrawal symptoms.

On Oct. 4, 2018, staff found Linsenmeir, 30, unresponsive and summoned an ambulance to take her to a Springfield hospital, she was diagnosed with the heart valve infection andwhere died three days later from sepsis and other complications.

Many other details about Linsenmeir’s stay at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center are matters of dispute between her estate and the sheriff’s office in the lawsuit brought by her family.

US District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni on Tuesday concluded a hearing on requests from the City of Springfield, the sheriff’s office, and some of their workers to rule in their favor and close the case.

Linsenmeir’s estate wants the opportunity to take the lawsuit to trial. The hearing began last Friday, focusing on allegations against Springfield police and three of its workers. On Tuesday, attention shifted to the sheriff’s office, which is accused by Linsenmeir’s estate of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The law applied to Linsenmeir, her estate said, because of her substance abuse. The lawsuit also accuses two sheriff’s office workers of wrongful death and failure to provide medical care.

The City of Springfield, the sheriff’s office, and the employees named as defendants in the lawsuit deny the allegations. Mastroianni didn’t specify when he intends to make his decision. If the case goes to trial, the proceeding would begin May 20 at the federal courthouse here.

“We appreciate the court’s thorough attention to Maddie’s case,” Linsenmeir’s family said in a statement following the hearing. The statement was released by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, which is handling the lawsuit on behalf of the estate. Linsenmeir grew up in Vermont and gave birth to a son in 2014. After her death, Linsenmeir’s family wrote an obituary that drew national attention and encouraged the public to treat addiction as a disease rather than “a choice or a weakness.”

“We miss her every minute of every day and will continue to pursue justice not just for her but on behalf of everyone with substance-use disorder, especially those who find themselves in the custody of the Springfield Police and Hampden County Sheriff’s departments,” the statement said.

When Linsenmeir arrived at the sheriff’s facility, her estate acknowledged that correctional staff provided her with a medical evaluation, took her vital signs, and diagnosed her with abusing alcohol and opioids. She was given a prescription medication for alcohol withdrawal, a vitamin, ibuprofen, and ice, court records show.

Linsenmeir’s vital signs at that time were within normal limits, the City of Springfield said in court papers.

But Attorney David Milton, a lawyer for Linsenmeir’s estate from Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that Springfield police didn’t inform staff at the correctional center that Linsenmeir had complained during her booking on Sept. 29, 2018 that she was experiencing chest and knee pain and believed she may need to go to the hospital.

Outside Linsenmeir’s medical evaluation during the intake process and screenings she received for tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases, Milton said correctional center staff denied her medical care. He alleged those denials were discriminatory because they were based on her abuse of opioids and alcohol.

“We’re saying that after that intake and until four days later when she was found to be at the point of no return ... there was denial of medical care,” Milton said in court. “Yes, they gave her an intake but that doesn’t immunize them for what they did or didn’t do afterwards.”

During her first night at the facility, Linsenmeir complained to correctional staff that she “was sick, and not from being ‘dopesick’ " and had chest pain, her estate said in court papers.

“Officers refused her care and they did so, telling her this is your fault for using drugs,” Milton said in court.

He said there were other examples of Linsenmeir being denied medical care when she needed a wheelchair during a tuberculosis screening and tripped going upstairs for a screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

By the evening of Oct. 3, 2018, Linsenmeir’s estate says she was in septic shock, had become too weak to stand up or come out for meals, and other prisoners were trying to ask staff to help her.

In court, Thomas E. Day, a special assistant attorney general who represents the Hampden sheriff’s office and its two workers, said that Linsenmeir’s cellmates made allegations that Linsenmeir asked correctional staff for medical help and didn’t receive it because of her problems with substance abuse.

Day said the sheriff’s office is challenging the accounts from Linsenmeir’s cellmates because the estate allegedly disclosed them after the deadline for submitting evidence. In court papers, the estate said Linsenmeir’s cellmates were identified as potential witnesses before the deadline.

Mastroianni declined to hear arguments on the issue, saying the matter was before Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson.

Day said without the accounts of Linsenmeir’s cellmates, there’s no evidence that staff at the correctional facility made discriminatory decisions about her medical care because she abused drugs.

“That’s where the [Americans With Disabilities Act] claim falls apart because they don’t have evidence of that,” he said.

Day also defended the protocol the sheriff’s department follows for prisoners who are withdrawing from alcohol. Linsenmeir’s estate has criticized the protocol, saying it didn’t call for medical staff to take her vital signs after she started treatment.

“The policy doesn’t say, ‘You don’t take vitals,’ ” Day said in court. “There is no evidence that this alcohol withdrawal protocol was based in discrimination.”













Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.