UMass plans to expand early college programs for high schoolers across the state

About 600 students are currently enrolled in UMass early college programs at 11 high schools, largely in Gateway Cities, including Brockton, Lowell, and New Bedford. The program is one strategy UMass is using to keep its campuses affordable and accessible, Meehan said in an interview.

UMass President Marty Meehan said in his “state of the university” address Tuesday that the public university system will triple early college enrollment over the next five years, to reach about 2,000 high school students. Early college programs allow high school students to earn free college credits while pursuing their high school diploma, with some students earning up to two years’ worth of college credit.

The University of Massachusetts plans to expand early college programs across the state in an effort to make higher education more affordable and accessible to low-income students.

Advertisement

“In a state like Massachusetts, driven by a knowledge and innovation economy, challenged by workforce shortages in important industries like healthcare and technology, and facing a declining population of college educated workers, expanding access to a college degree is critical to our collective future,” Meehan said in his speech, which was released online Tuesday and recorded at Greater Lowell Technical High School, where 75 students are taking UMass classes.

The UMass system’s early college initiative, called the Commonwealth Collegiate Academy, started in the fall of 2021 with 169 students at seven high schools. High school students can enroll in a wide variety of courses in a range of subject areas, including business, liberal arts, health care, and engineering. Classes are taught by UMass professors who work with high school teachers to help support students. The program is funded by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and a grant from the Smith Family Foundation.

Shawn Boone, director of early college and dual enrollment at Brockton High School, said student demand for early college programs is growing in part because they reduce the costs of a degree for students and their families.

Advertisement

“It means opportunity,” Boone said. “It means accessibility. It means success.”

Brockton High’s 118 early college students also visit the UMass Dartmouth campus to meet professors in person, tour dormitories, and sit in on classes, which helps students envision themselves as being part of a campus community. Two 2023 Brockton graduates went on to enroll as students at UMass Dartmouth and Boone said that they had an easier time acclimating to college life because their early college experience had prepared them so well.

Briana Jure, 18, was already thinking pursuing a bachelor’s degree when she took an early college course at UMass Dartmouth during her senior year last spring at Brockton High School. The class, leadership and management, gave her a sense of what college would be like, and a field trip to UMass Dartmouth’s campus sealed the deal for her.

“I was a little ahead of the game,” Jure said in an interview, speaking about her first year as a college student. “I got a chance to see how college life would be, and how professors were with grading and coursework. I really felt like it helped me be more prepared when I got to college.”

Students in early college not only pay less for a college degree, they are much more likely to keep going once they matriculate. Research by MassINC found that among students who went to college right after high school graduation, 60 percent of early college students persisted to a second year of college, compared to 44 percent of their high school peers.

Advertisement

“Early college is one of the best-studied initiatives, meaning it’s high quality and results are just top tier,” said Erika Giampietro, executive director of the Massachusetts Alliance for Early College, a coalition of schools, businesses, and education advocates.

The Alliance has for several years now been calling for a large increase in the state’s early college program, to 45,000 students, by 2027. Giampietro said the state is not on track to meet that goal.

There are 58 high schools and 27 colleges currently participating in early college programs in Massachusetts, serving a total of 3 percent of high school students in the state, Giampietro said. Her group wants to see that number grow to include about 15 percent of all high school students in Massachusetts, about 45,000 students.

“There is so much unmet demand out there,” Giampietro said. “We’re going to need a full-court press across our different higher ed institutions to meet the demand from families.”

The state anticipates 27 colleges will enroll up to 10,000 early college students in the 2024-2025 school year. Governor Maura Healey designated more than $26 million for early college programs in fiscal 2024, more than double the investment in the previous fiscal year.

“Early college gives students the option to try out college courses at no cost — creating a more competitive and equitable Massachusetts as more students continue their higher education,” Healey said in a statement to the Globe.

Advertisement

Meehan said that Massachusetts needs “more people that have four-year degrees to maintain our position as a top innovation economy state,” especially from cities such as Brockton, Lowell, Boston, Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford, he said.

Meehan also wants to expand early college programs into rural parts of the state, where high schools tend to be smaller and offer fewer college-level classes.

“We have an obligation to do our part to support students and teachers and try to create new pathways,” Meehan said.

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.