Where did the N.H. tradition of town meeting come from?

Having grown up with a town meeting , I know this style of government is a point of pride for many in the region. But it can also be a barrier for people to attend – like shift workers, busy families, or anyone who doesn’t have hours to spare deliberating with neighbors in a crowded gymnasium.

It’s when most towns around the state (there are 221 of them, in addition to 13 cities) gather to deliberate and vote on town business , including the budget.

CONCORD, N.H. — Town meeting season is upon us, and with it, our annual opportunity for direct democracy .

As the season gets underway, I wanted to take a look back at where the tradition came from. David M. Scanlan, the secretary of state, put out a guide to town meeting earlier this month that traces it back to the 1630s, when men voted on matters like divvying up land.

The first town meeting was held in 1633 in Dorchester, Mass., according to the guide. New Hampshire followed suit shortly after, and the meetings were held in March to accommodate the mostly agrarian society. It was a quiet time of the year for farmers – too early to start planting seeds.

Those early town meetings were used to resolve disputes of the day over things like gardens or fields that had gotten destroyed. Just like today, there were moderators charged with presiding over the meeting. But other town offices are a thing of the past, like hog reeves, who were responsible for keeping pigs, given free range, in order, and pound keepers whose job was to babysit an enclosure used to contain any loose animals.

Today there’s a lot of variety from town to town in everything from the format of the meeting to the date it’s held. Many towns hold the meeting on the second Tuesday in March, while others have it in April or May.

And New Hampshire is now split between towns that have continued traditional town meetings, which typically have a public vote, and those that have opted for what’s called the Official Ballot Referendum System outlined in Senate Bill 2, also called SB 2 towns, where the town members discuss warrant articles during a deliberative session and vote at a later date by official secret ballot vote.

