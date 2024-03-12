For Women’s History Month, Harvard professor Imani Perry lists her top books on inequities women of color face

Perry has written eight books, and she won the National Book Award for “ South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation .”

With this in mind, the Globe’s Money, Power, Inequality team reached out to Imani Perry , a Harvard professor in women and sexuality studies, as well as African-American studies, for book recommendations that illuminate racial and economic inequities women of color face today.

Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate achievements, but also to examine systemic barriers many women face, recognizing that seeing injustices can help create solutions.

In response to the Globe inquiry, she listed three recent titles and one forthcoming book as necessary reading.

“The power of these works is that they aren’t just analyses of outcomes but each reaches for an understanding of the multiple forces that lead to unequal outcomes. Solutions require sophisticated analyses as well as long term commitments, and most of all decency,” Perry said.

She noted “Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine,” as well as “Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation,” for understanding health inequity, which, she said, “remains a huge issue irrespective of class and has both social and economic implications.”

Released in January, “Legacy” is a generational family memoir by Dr. Uché Blackstock, the founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, and it focuses on racism in the healthcare industry. The New York Times bestselling book bills itself as an “indictment” of the American healthcare system and a “call to action.”

Perry also highlighted how New York Times Magazine writer Linda Villarosa’s 2022 book “Under the Skin” exposes how healthcare and societal injustices make Black Americans “live sicker and die quicker.” The Pulitzer Prize finalist for nonfiction cites environmental racism and governmental neglect among the issues harming Black people’s wellbeing.

Perry called “Getting Me Cheap: How Low Wage Work Traps Women and Girls in Poverty,” and the forthcoming book “Black Women In the U.S. Economy: The Hardest Working Woman,” useful works that explain economic inequality.

In “Getting Me Cheap,” sociologists Amanda Freeman and Lisa Dodson illustrate the struggles of low-wage working women and the families they support through years of reporting and hundreds of interviews. The 2022 book also offers policy solutions to remedy issues covered in the text.

The forthcoming “Black Women In the U.S. Economy,” slated to publish next year, shows how Black women workers have impacted the labor market, and how they have supported their families and communities. Economists Nina Banks and Rhonda Sharpe combined their expertise to use a Black feminist framework to conduct what the book’s Amazon description called a “multi-dimensional analysis.”

The books Perry recommended offer a well-rounded examination of the challenges women face, and they amplify the voices and experiences of those impacted.

This story was produced by the Globe's Money, Power, and Inequality team, which covers the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston.

