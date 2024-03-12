How we got here: the four weeks that set the stage for a presidential election rematch America doesn’t want

But what is especially astounding about the 2024 rematch is that it features two candidates so deeply unliked. Only 33 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of President Biden and just 29 percent have a favorable view of former president Donald Trump, according to an ABC News/IPSOS poll released on Sunday. This is consistent with similar polls that found 70 percent of Americans didn’t want this rematch at all.

It is the first time since the 1950s there has been a presidential rematch. The last one between a current president and a former one was all the way back in the late 1800s.

There are endless dynamics and trends that political scientists could point to in some attempts to explain this moment. All of their analysis will be mostly right because there is not just one reason, but many reasons explaining politics in 2024.

But when it comes to these two men specifically and how they became all but sure to be their party’s respective presidential nominees, it really comes down to four weeks that set up America to this moment.

For Trump there were three weeks in January of 2021 that ensured Trump would still be in politics. For Biden, one pivotal week that guaranteed his status for reelection was in November 2022.

Let’s explore this a little more.

Jan. 6, 2021 - Jan. 28, 2021

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and Trump’s lack of any action for hours as it unfolded, appeared to finally create a breakup between Trump and the Republican Party at large.

Senators and House members who were strong allies of Trump, likeSenator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, took Trump to task with ad-lib comments while discussing whether to certify the election.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey,” Graham said, clearly agitated, on the Senate floor in the hours after the attack. “I hate it to end this way. Oh, my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today, the first thing you’ll see, all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”

Representative Kevin McCarthy, then the leader of House Republicans, quickly called Trump during the attacks, nearly begging him to do something to stop the actions. Days later he said on the House floor that Trump was “responsible” for the attack.

It might be easy to forget this moment but know this: Trump took comments from Republicans seriously. He felt he was being dumped. After Trump left the White House on Jan. 20, his advisors talked openly about Trump forming a third party.

Republicans, fearing that Trump might actually do that and splinter the party, decided to quickly make up with him.

Then on Jan. 28 whatever happened of the supposed divorce from Trump appeared to be just a few days of separation. McCarthy flew down to Mar-a-Lago, had a meeting with Trump, and the image that emerged of the two men, side-by-side, each giving a thumbs up might as well be the image of Trump getting the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Despite a few scattered polls in the winter of 2022-2023 Trump has been the Republican front-runner the entire time since. It only grew stronger after his first indictment nearly a year ago.

Nov. 8 - Nov. 16 2022

In the summer and early fall an overwhelming majority of Democrats told pollsters they didn’t want Biden to run again. In July, a New York Times/Siena College poll found 64 percent of Democrats wanted someone else. A CNN poll put the number at 75 percent of Democrats. The reasons varied but basically went into two camps: He was too old or he was too unpopular to be re-elected.

There was another piece of conventional wisdom that was about to turn all of that on its head. Republicans and Democrats both firmly believed that Republicans would have a big midterm election. A big reason is that historically the president’s party loses a lot of seats in the first midterm of an administration.

But the big red wave never happened. Yes, Republicans did win the House majority, but it was the slimmest majority in history. Democrats actually gained a seat in the Senate.

The results silenced the internal Democratic critics of Biden. No major Democrat even visited New Hampshire or South Carolina or any early state to explore a primary. Donors seemed to be convinced that Biden deserved a second term.

But what may have sealed the deal for Biden running essentially unopposed for the nomination happened only a week later.

Trump announced he would run for president again on Nov. 16, eight days after the midterm elections. If Biden only ran for president in 2020 to kick Trump out of the White House, then any talk he might not run for reelection evaporated. And if Biden was going to run, then the Democratic Party would largely back him. Further, just in case anyone wanted to wage a last-minute run, plans were already underway in the White House to change the primary calendar to make it harder for any challenger to catch on.

There is no question that the 2024 election is unprecedented for many reasons. There is the candidate’s age and the four trials that will take place during the campaign. But how Americans got what might be among the least inspiring elections of their life was really rooted in four critical weeks years ago.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.