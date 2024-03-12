Massachusetts cranberry bogs were hit hard by climate change. Now, they’re a tool in the battle against it.

The mess at the century-old Windswept Cranberry Bog on Nantucket could be beautiful come summer when plants return. But right now?

“This is so beautiful,” said Beth Lambert, director of the Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration.

NANTUCKET — Sinking their boots deeper into the thick, black muck, scientists oohed and awed among themselves. The object of their affection: a field of upturned mud.

“It kind of looks like a bomb has gone off,” said Jennifer Karberg, the director of research and partnerships for the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, which owns the bog.

The bog is in the thick of a transformation that will undo more than a century of farming and restore the land to its native wetland ecosystem. Wetlands, an area of land saturated by water, reduce the impacts of sea level rise and coastal erosion by acting as a sponge that can absorb flood waters. They can also mitigate climate change by storing carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas. Both make them a key strategy for Massachusetts’ battle to adapt to and fight climate change.

The soil at what was once a 231-acre organic cranberry bog is being upturned, removed, and jumbled as part of a wetland restoration project supported by a $1 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The total cost of the project will likely be more than $3 million.

Advertisement

Cranberries are a native fruit to New England; they’ve been cultivated on Nantucket since at least 1857. The plant’s shallow roots have a deep history in Massachusetts, where a quarter of the nation’s cranberries are still produced, mostly on Cape Cod and in Plymouth County. But as the climate warmed and competitors further north — namely, Wisconsin and Canada — began to dominate the market, cranberry dynasties across Massachusetts fell.

Advertisement

Rather than let the land from out-of-production bogs go fallow, several farmers across the state have agreed to massive excavation projects to uncover the native wetland ecosystems that often lie below 1 to 3 feet of artificially placed sand. Sand is used as a sort of fertilizer that encourages the cranberry vines to grow stronger and produce more fruit.

So far, Massachusetts has completed six cranberry bog restoration projects totaling more than 350 acres. But another 18 restoration projects are already planned or under construction, according to the Division of Ecological Restoration. That would total more than 800 acres.

The seeds of grasses and shrubs that are necessary to re-grow the state’s lost wetlands are already here, lying dormant underground for more than 100 years.

“Once you bring them to the surface and bring back the right conditions, like water and sunlight, they explode back into heathy wetlands,” said Jessica Cohn, ecological restoration specialist at the Division of Ecological Restoration, which is part of the state’s Fish and Game agency.

A man-made ditch in the Windswept Cranberry Bog on Nantucket was still untouched in early March, but will soon be excavated to restore the long-dormant wetland ecosystem that lies beneath. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Cranberry farming requires cold temperatures and ice, and both are in short supply as winters rapidly warm across New England.

Bogs are flooded and frozen in winter to protect the plants from below-freezing temperatures and frigid winds, then drained in spring so the plants can produce fruit. Many bogs are briefly flooded again in summer to help with harvest (the cranberries float to the surface making them easier to collect).

Advertisement

The plants need enough chilling hours each year to spark the right physiological processes for fruit production and the layer of ice to protect their buds.

With those optimal conditions becoming harder to achieve in New England, wetland restoration is an opportunity for struggling cranberry farms to do something positive with properties that have been hit hard by climate change, said Nick Larrabee, a third-generation cranberry farmer on Nantucket.

“A lot of growers haven’t been able to make ends meet,” Larrabee said. “It’s just declined, year by year.”

This particular island cranberry bog has been owned by the Nantucket Conservation Foundation since 1980; the group harvested cranberries there as recently as 2017, but in 2018 decided to cease cranberry cultivation.

The Nantucket Conservation Foundation and Division of Ecological Restoration, which partnered on the restoration project, broke ground in January.

After the first few months of digging up the bog, the skeleton of an ancient wetlands ecosystem is beginning to emerge: The sandy dirt is gone. So are the man-made ditches that used to corral and drain water from the bog. What Lambert called the “beautiful” peat is soaking wet and contains the treasured ancient seeds.

“Without reseeding it, we suspect that a lot of it is just going to come up on its own,” said Travis Sumner, cofounder and principal at SumCo, an ecological construction company contracted for the project.

By his estimate, the firm has naturalized hundreds of acres of former cranberry bogs across New England. It’s a growing part of their business; when the firm started in 2006, cranberry bog naturalization didn’t yet exist.

Advertisement

Karen Beattie, vice president of science and stewardship at the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, spoke with Michael Soares, a wetland scientist, on an excavated bog in Nantucket. The Windswept Cranberry Bog has been owned by the foundation since 1980; the group harvested cranberries there as recently as 2017 until climate and economic conditions made it too difficult and expensive to do so. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

After this bog on Nantucket transforms back into a wetland, scientists hope it will also set the stage for a nearby salt marsh to migrate inland as the ocean rises. The ocean waters off the coast of New England are among the fastest warming on the planet, and Massachusetts’ coastline is experiencing among the fastest rates of sea level rise in the world.

Construction in the Windswept Cranberry Bog is expected to be complete by early next year. Even before then, researchers think the lush carpet of vegetation may begin to emerge.

“You see the mud now,” Lambert said. “But that’s the building block of the wetland. ... We have the opportunity to actually see nature heal in real-time.”

Erin Douglas can be reached at erin.douglas@globe.com. Follow her @erinmdouglas23.