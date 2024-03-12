Rob Gronkowski to serve as grand marshal of 2024 Boston Marathon

The 2024 Boston Marathon will once again have a familiar face as its grand marshal.
Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion, was announced as this year’s grand marshal by the Boston Athletic Association on Tuesday.
Gronkowski, 34, is also this year’s recipient of the Patriots’ Award. Given annually by the Boston Athletic Association, the award is presented to someone who is “patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational, and fosters goodwill and sportsmanship.”
The former Patriots tight end is being recognized partly for the work of his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. Among the foundation’s current projects is the construction of Gronk Playground on the Charles River Esplanade.
As grand marshal, Gronkowski will ride through the 26.2-mile course on April 15, bringing the trophy to the finish line on Boylston Street prior to the arrival of the elite runners.
Gronkowski joins a list of notable former athletes, coaches, and owners with ties to Boston sports who have previously received the Patriots’ Award. Robert and Myra Kraft (along with the New England Patriots) were the inaugural recipients of the honor in 2002. Other recipients have included Red Auerbach (and the Red Auerbach Youth Foundation) in 2003, late Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield in 2012, and David Ortiz in 2023.
