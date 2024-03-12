Rob Gronkowski to serve as grand marshal of 2024 Boston Marathon

The 2024 Boston Marathon will once again have a familiar face as its grand marshal.

Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion, was announced as this year’s grand marshal by the Boston Athletic Association on Tuesday.

Gronkowski, 34, is also this year’s recipient of the Patriots’ Award. Given annually by the Boston Athletic Association, the award is presented to someone who is “patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational, and fosters goodwill and sportsmanship.”