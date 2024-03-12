Antoine Crosson’s buzzer-beating basket in OT lifts Wareham boys to Division 4 state title berth

”I knew I just needed to get a shot up,” the Wareham senior forward said after catching a pass from Ajay Lopes underneath the basket with seconds left in overtime of Tuesday’s Division 4 state semifinal.

Wareham's Ajay Lopes (10) attempts to split Wareham defenders Jimmer Donnelly (3) and Tyler Vaccaro (1) in Tuesday night's Division 4 boys' semifinal at Taunton High.

Crosson held the ball for a brief moment, then rose for a left-handed shot amid a crowd of defenders. The shot was released in the nick of time, banked off glass, and fell through the net at the buzzer, setting off a frenzied celebration at Taunton High as the top-seeded Wareham boys’ basketball team secured a thrilling 67-65 overtime win over No. 4 Millbury.

After Crosson’s heroics, he pounded his chest twice and Vikings players spilled from the bench onto the court. It was a moment coach Steve Faniel described as “complete jubilation.”

“It’s frustration, relief, and jubilation,” said Faniel. “We had heart, grit, and determination tonight.”

Crosson’s bucket propelled the defending state champion Vikings (22-3) back to the Division 4 state final, where they’ll look to repeat this weekend at Tsongas Center against second-seeded Bourne.

Crosson wasn’t the initial target on the final play. Lopes was going to take it himself, but when a pair of defenders converged on him as he spun toward the paint, he flipped a pass to his 6-foot-5-inch big man and let him finish off the frenetic sequence.

“There’s a lot going through my mind right now,” said Lopes, who scored a team-high 21 points. “I knew tonight couldn’t be our last game. I was going to go for a layup on the final play, but I saw Antoine open and he made the shot.”

Wareham (22-3) was seemingly in control, up 47-39 entering the fourth. But Millbury roared back in the final minutes. Tyler Vaccaro drained an off-balance 3-pointer from the right wing and then recorded a steal and score to put the Woolies ahead, 56-55.

Lopes and Diego Mello (16 points) hit free throws to help Wareham regain the lead, 59-56, with 18 seconds left. That’s when the madness started.

Millbury pushed the ball upcourt and Kenny Donnelly (23 points) sank a straightaway 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to force overtime. In overtime, the lead seesawed back and forth before Lopes and Crosson, the two senior leaders, rose to the occasion.

“I’m real happy we won,” said Crosson. “This is a big accomplishment. We’ve worked hard all year for this and I’m glad we’re going to back to the state final.”