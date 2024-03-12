Tight end Austin Hooper adds depth for the Patriots, reuniting with Alex Van Pelt

The Patriots added some much-needed depth at tight end Tuesday night when they struck an agreement to sign Austin Hooper.

The contract includes $3 million base pay, with incentives that can get it to $4.25 million.

The 6-4, 254-pounder has played eight years in the NFL, including last year in Las Vegas, where he caught 25 passes for 234 yards in 17 games (nine starts). The 29-year-old also spent a pair of seasons with the Browns; working with current New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he had 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games.