Tight end Austin Hooper adds depth for the Patriots, reuniting with Alex Van Pelt

The Patriots added some much-needed depth at tight end Tuesday night when they struck an agreement to sign Austin Hooper.
The contract includes $3 million base pay, with incentives that can get it to $4.25 million.
The 6-4, 254-pounder has played eight years in the NFL, including last year in Las Vegas, where he caught 25 passes for 234 yards in 17 games (nine starts). The 29-year-old also spent a pair of seasons with the Browns; working with current New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he had 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games.
A third-round pick of the Falcons out of Stanford in 2016, Hooper was a Pro Bowler in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. He finished 2018 with 71 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns, and followed that up with 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns the following season.
Based on his history with Van Pelt, Hooper projects to be a multidimensional tight end. His size allows him to be an adequate blocker, while he’s proven reliable enough in the passing game to finish with 40 or more catches in five of his eight seasons in the league.
Hooper joins a tight end room that is led by the returning Hunter Henry, as well as La’Michael Pettway. Mike Gesicki, who spent 2023 with the Patriots, agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals on Tuesday afternoon. Free agent Pharaoh Brown has left New England for the Seahawks.
