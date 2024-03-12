Quinten Post powers Boston College men’s basketball past Miami in the ACC Tournament

Boston College (18-14) plays sixth-seeded Clemson on Thursday night. The Eagles have a three-game winning streak, two of which are against the Hurricanes and the other against Louisville. The Cardinals and Miami finished last and next-to-last, respectively, in the ACC.

WASHINGTON — Quinten Post scored 30 points and Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and 11th-seeded Boston College controlled No. 14 Miami most of the way, beating the Hurricanes, 81-65, in an opening-round game of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night.

In finishing a point shy of tying his career-high point total, Post recorded a double-double as he grabbed 13 rebounds. The graduate student scored 31 against Fairfield in BC’s 89-70 season-opening win on Nov. 6.

Advertisement

Claudell Harris Jr. scored 12 points and Devin McGlockton 10 for the Eagles (18-14) who shot 49.2 percent (31 for 63).

Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each scored 18 points and Matthew Cleveland 12 for Miami.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Post went on his own 11-0 run turning a 7-all tie into an 18-13 lead. Post made consecutive 3s around one from Miami’s Wooga Poplar, had a 3-point play and a jump shot in a 2½-minute stretch. Boston College continued piling points and went on 12-1 run for a 30-14 lead when Donald Hand Jr. made a 3 with 10:43 before halftime.

Bensley Joseph made a basket for the Hurricanes to get them within 34-26 before BC countered with a 13-6 outburst to close the half up, 47-32.

Michael Nwoko’s layup for Miami made it 64-56 with 8:04 left, marking the only time the Hurricanes got within single digits after halftime. McGlockton converted a tip-in, Post added another 3 and Hand made a jumper, and the Eagles’ lead was 71-58 with 6:19 left.

Boston College moved its all-time series lead to 30-29 against Miami.