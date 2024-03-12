Cathedral girls wear down Millis to reach Division 4 state championship

Cathedral has won its four postseason games by 36.3 points and will face No. 3 South Hadley, a 53-43 winner over No. 2 Tyngsborough, in the state final this weekend at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. The Panthers will be seeking their sixth state crown since 2016, including a co-championship in 2020.

The march for back-to-back MIAA Division 4 state titles continues for the Cathedral girls’ basketball team. The top-seeded Panthers rolled over No. 4 Millis, 68-37, Tuesday evening at Bridgewater-Raynham.

“If we come out aggressive and intense earlier, both teams will wear down by the second half, and hopefully in the second half there’s a good enough lead that we can feel comfortable enough. But at the end of the day, we’ve just got to win by one. The goal is always to win by one, if more than one, even greater.”

Cathedral's Keyona Raines (left, No. 5) drives past Millis High's Kyra Rice (right, No. 12) during the second half of the top-seeded Panthers' Division 4 semifinal rout. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Panthers (18-5) had four players finish in double figures in scoring, led by Jasmine Day-Cox (16 points). Hijjah Allen-Paisley and Keyona Raines each added 11 points, and Tamia Darling chipped in with 10.

Cathedral scored the game’s first 14 points and led 16-3 after the first quarter and opened the lead to as many as 24 in the first half.

Day-Cox accounted for 7 points in the first and Darling scored 8 in the second.

Cathedral held Millis to 1-for-13 shooting from the floor in the opening quarter, making life difficult for the Mohawk guards to get the ball over midcourt.

Millis’s chances were dealt a significant blow before the game even started ― Hailey Bassett was unavailable suffering an injury in Friday’s 42-38 quarterfinal win over Littleton. She watched the game from the bench with crutches stowed nearby.

“With Hailey, it would have helped us to compete a little bit, but they are so talented,” said Millis coach Dave Fallon, whose team finished 18-8. “They’re one of the most talented teams in the state and we have 160 girls in our public school.

“It would have been a tall order no matter who we had or who we didn’t have. They’re just so talented, and have been for years.”

Lindsey Grattan was the only Millis player in double digits with 12 points and Kyra Rice added nine.

South Hadley 53, Tyngsborough 43 — Despite a game-high 24 points from senior Gianna Donato, the second-seeded Tigers (23-2) were unable to hold off a second-half surge by No. 3 South Hadley in a semifinal at Worcester State University.

After trailing 23-19 at the half, South Hadley (21-3) exploded for 20 points in the third quarter to open up up a seven-point lead, 39-32, on the way to earning its first state final appearance. Next up: No. 1 Cathedral.

“I thought we played fantastic in the third quarter,” South Hadley coach Paul Dubuc said. “We are a second-half team and have been all year.”

Donato scored 16 points in the first half.

“Our game plan coming was to stop 12 [Carly DiMento] and 24 [Donato],” Dubuc said. “I thought we did a really good job of limiting her in the second half, but they are both really terrific players.”

DiMento scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half. The pair scored all but two of the Tigers’ points.

Tyngsborough (23-2) cut the deficit to 2 points in the fourth quarter, but proved unable to pull even.

“It always come down to free throws this time of year,” Tyngsborough coach Zach Richall said. “We had a few too many turnovers and our shots just weren’t falling. That’s basketball.”

Ethan Winter reported from Worcester State.



