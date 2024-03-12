Celtics end road trip on a winning note by turning down Jazz behind Jayson Tatum and Derrick White

The Celtics led for the final 44-plus minutes but things were hairy after Jordan Clarkson sparked a late third-quarter run to cut the Celtics lead to 2 points. Instead of relenting because of fatigue, Boston countered with a 20-0 run that sealed the game. The Jazz went scoreless for more than six minutes and this five-game road trip ended with three wins.

Without two starters and with their team ready to get back home, Tatum and White snapped out of mini slumps with 11 of the Celtics’ 20 3-pointers. And then the bench keyed a 20-point run as Boston headed home with a 123-107 win at Delta Center.

SALT LAKE CITY — The second night of a back-to-back and the final game of a West Coast road trip usually isn’t the environment to regain offensive prowess. That’s exactly what Jayson Tatum and Derrick White did Tuesday night against the Jazz.

Tatum led Boston with 38 points on 13-for-25 shooting along with six rebounds. White tied his season high with seven 3-pointers and helped with 24 points and six rebounds.

Jrue Holiday added 16 points, Sam Hauser added 14 and Luke Kornet, making a rare start with Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis out, added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Rookie Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points, but 17 of those were in the first half. Clarkson added 21.

The offense was clicking into the third period and the Celtics continued to counter the Jazz’ shot-making with threes. White hit a pair to give Boston an 84-67 lead with 8:41 left in the third.

But suddenly, the 3-pointers stopped falling and the Celtics left former lottery pick Kris Dunn wide open for a pair of threes and bench sparkplug Clarkson began attacking the paint. The result was a 24-9 surge by Utah that cut the lead to 93-91 after a contested Clarkson layup in the final 36 seconds. After hitting 14 of 25 threes in the first half, the Celtics were 2 for their first 11 in the third.

Tatum, trying to get a two-for-one opportunity, raced the ball up the floor and forced a long, contested three that rattled in. Holiday followed with a steal of Clarkson and tough layup to extend the lead to 98-91 entering the fourth quarter.

Utah made 59 percent of its shots in the third period, including five threes. But the Celtics made enough plays to keep the lead, and then began with a trio of buckets to open the fourth for a 14-point advantage.

Utah, coached by former Celtics assistant Will Hardy, kept making runs in the first half, including a 15-4 surge to slice the deficit to 54-50. The Celtics, behind threes from Tatum and Hauser, closed the half on an 18-7 run for a 72-57 lead.

White, who had been slumping of late, scored 15 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers. The Celtics shot 59.1 percent in the first half and were 14 for 25 from the 3-point line. The turnover issue crept up after the Celtics were nearly flawless, committing only three, in Monday’s win at Portland.

Boston committed seven turnovers in the first half Tuesday, allowing the Jazz to stay within striking distance in the second half.

The Celtics again refused to take a lesser and shorthanded opponent lightly, especially Tatum, who started his best game of the road trip by contributing 15 first-period points to a 44-33 lead. The early issue for the defense was George, who countered Tatum with 15 points in the first, including back-to-back threes.

Utah’s defense allowed the Celtics to get open threes with the extra pass and they canned nine triples in the opening quarter, including two each from Hauser, White, and Payton Pritchard.

Brown was scratched with a back strain while Porzingis sat out his third consecutive game with a strained hamstring. And with Horford held out in the second game of a back-to-back set, Kornet got the start up front and again produced quality minutes. Kornet scored 8 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the first half as his teammates continue to use him as a lob option.

The Jazz were without former All-Star Lauri Markkanen because of a quad contusion.