Celtics at Jazz: Boston is finding its groove on this road trip. Can they close it out with a win?

Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Jrue Holiday (knee) did not play in Monday’s win over the Trail Blazers , and they are listed as day-to-day heading into Tuesday’s contest. Al Horford scored 11 points against the Trail Blazers but may not be available against Utah since he typically does not play on back-to-back nights.

They’ll cap the road swing on Tuesday with a visit to the Jazz, who are 2-8 over their last 10.

After dropping the first two games of a five-game road trip, the Celtics are back in the swing of things and have won two straight.

Tipoff is set for just after 9 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -6.5. O/U: 231.0.

Celtics

Season record: 50-14. vs. spread: 33-29, 2 pushes. Over/under: 30-34

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 3-7

Jazz

Season record: 28-36. vs. spread: 35-29. Over/under: 36-28

Last 10 games: 2-8. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

Team statistics

Points per game: Boston 120.8, Utah 117.7

Points allowed per game: Boston 109.7, Utah 120.7

Field goal percentage: Boston .485, Utah .469

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .449, Utah .486

3-point percentage: Boston .385, Utah .358

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .346, Utah .394

Stat of the day: Monday’s victory marked the Celtics’ 50th win of the year — it’s the 36th season in franchise history in which they’ve won at least 50 games.

Notes: After beating Phoenix 117-107 on Saturday, the Celtics earned a 121-99 victory at Portland on Monday. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 26. Sam Hauser came off the bench to make 6 of 10 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 22 points. ... Utah has lost two in a row, five of its last six and 10 of its last 12. ... Utah’s Lauri Markkanen has missed the last three games with a right quadriceps contusion. Markkanen is averaging 23.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 51 games this season. ... Utah’s Walker Kessler returned to the lineup against Denver after missing four games with a right foot sprain. Rookie Keyonte George scored 29 points against the Nuggets, and fellow rookie Brice Sensabaugh made 7 of 11 field-goal attempts for 16 points. ... Tuesday’s matchup will be the second game between the Celtics and Jazz this season. Utah shot 36.2 percent from the field (34 of 94) and 17.6 percent from behind the 3-point line in a 126-97 loss at Boston on Jan. 5. The Celtics never trailed and led by as many as 36 points in the first half.

