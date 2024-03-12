Healthy again, Celtics’ big man Neemias Queta plans to take advantage of his remaining opportunities

“I’m glad it wasn’t anything that could have taken me out for a long period of time,” Queta said. “It’s good to be back, I’m feeling good, just trying to get my wind back, get back up to speed. It shouldn’t be an issue. I feel perfectly fine.”

Queta was declared healthy after a scare where he hyperextended his right knee in a game for G-League Maine. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said the injury could have been more serious.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reserve big man Neemias Queta is traveling with the club, along with two-way guard J.D. Davison , as the Celtics look for more roster depth as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Queta had had his moments in his first year in Boston, averaging 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. Since he is on a two-way contract, he’s limited to 50 games. Queta has played in 23 games and been active for 17 others, meaning he is eligible to play in 10 of the Celtics’ final 19 games unless he is converted to a standard NBA contract.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics have an open roster spot, but could be saving that for a free agent not on an NBA roster. The Jazz waived swingman Otto Porter on Monday, but because he was waived after March 1, he’s not eligible for the playoffs.

With the Celtics’ addition of Xavier Tillman at the trade deadline, their need for a fifth big man — to join Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Kristaps Porzingis — may not be a priority.

“I get a better feeling of what I need to get because I play so much more down there,” Queta said of his time with the Maine Celtics. “The game slows down a little bit there. But I feel like I’m trying to make the plays for my teammates. I was feeling really well until the injuries, so hopefully by the time I’m back I can pick up where I left things.”

Advertisement

Queta said his first season in Boston has greatly aided his development.

“I feel like I have taken more steps in being consistent in everything I do,” he said. “For example, I think I’ve been doing a better job of making plays for others, setting more screens. I’ve been consistent getting more reps. I feel like it helps me in getting more established on the court and at the same time, I feel like I’m getting better with foul trouble even though I’ve still got room to grow. Still, that can go a long way, so I want to be able to get more consistent minutes and just be able to get a better feeling of what I can bring to the table.”

Queta said he doesn’t track how many games he’s played or been active. He said he listens to the organization, which will inform him when to go to Maine, dress for the Celtics, or remain inactive.

“It’s not really my job [to think about it],” he said. “I know I’ve got up to 50 so every game is an opportunity for me to get out there and be better. But, like I said, it’s up to them to figure out what to do with those games. If they want me to play right, I can play right now. If they want me to save them, I can do that too.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his past

Jayson Tatum shared a length conversation with close friend Bradley Beal before the Celtics beat the Suns, 117-107, Saturday. After the two St. Louis natives faced off, Tatum embraced and played with Beal’s three kids, similar to when opposing players embrace Tatum’s son, Deuce. The moment with Beal is not lost on Tatum, and they’ll reunite Thursday in Boston.

“That is something that I have always dreamed about as a kid,” Tatum said. “Just two guys that grew up in St. Louis. We grew up in the same neighborhood, same high school. This is just a proud moment for us and our families. My mom was watching. Everybody back home in St. Louis probably watched us play today. I think, just two guys that made it out of the city that not a lot of people make it out of. Playing at the highest level.

“He made it to the league first so, I would always tell him that I was going to be there. He did everything in his power to help me develop and get to this point. I am always thankful for him and our relationship.”

Managing health

The Celtics are beginning to stagger days off for their key players as they approach a softer portion of the schedule. Jaylen Brown (back) and Tatum (ankle) were listed as questionable in Portland, as well as guard Derrick White (left hand sprain). All three were cleared and in the starting lineup. Jrue Holiday (left knee) and Porzingis (hamstring) were declared out.

Advertisement

Porzingis was running sprints during shootaround and is expected to return for Tuesday’s game against the Jazz.

There will be no former Celtics reunion as Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Robert Williams (knee) were both out for the Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, former Celtic Dalano Banton has flourished given an opportunity in Portland, averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 14 games since being traded for cash considerations. Banton is averaging 23.2 minutes per game in Portland after averaging 7.1 minutes in 24 games for the Celtics.

Today’s Celtics remind Chad Finn of the ‘80’s glory days’ Share WATCH: The C’s may stand head and shoulders above the pack, but is Jayson Tatum still the MVP? The columnist weighs in.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.