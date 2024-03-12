Another sparkling performance by Jaylen Brown helps lead Celtics to victory over Trail Blazers

It’s the third 50-win season for the Celtics duo, and Tatum smiled and then cracked a joke at Brown when the topic came up. Coincidentally, Brown had just spoken to his teammates about the importance of treasuring team success and not taking the 50-win milestone for granted.

On Monday, they addressed the media together following the Celtics’ 121-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. And when sitting at the podium, the two Boston cornerstones shared an inside joke when they were asked about the Celtics’ 36th 50-win season in franchise history.

PORTLAND, Ore. – It was the rare occasion where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished dressing at the same time following a game. Brown is usually the first one to complete his wardrobe before addressing the media, and Tatum comes several minutes later.

The team in the other locker room, the Trail Blazers, have 18 wins and have had one 50-win season in the past decade. They are in total rebuild mode, something Brown and Tatum have never experienced.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points on 9-for-23 shooting. He also added a team-high eight assists along with five rebounds. Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

So Brown implored his teammates to appreciate the time and the prosperity. And his message has become an annual occurrence.

“Uh, we just talked about that,” Tatum said, as Brown smiled and blushed.

“Super grateful,” Brown said. “All the guys laugh because around this time of year, I say the same thing, how much of an honor it is being on a team that’s won and gets into the playoffs and you never want to take that for granted. I’m going to keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, and I’m grateful to be on a team that’s winning, to be on a team that’s playing the right way, has another opportunity to do something special.

“That’s a blessing, and I don’t care if they want to hear it or not. I’m grateful.”

Tatum said he has come to expect the Brown speech around this time of the season, when the Celtics have clinched a playoff spot and are closing in on a top seed in the Eastern Conference. This has been their most successful season together, as the Celtics still have 18 games left and the magic number to clinch the East is just 10.

“It’s been an honor giving that speech every year, you know what I mean?” Brown said. “You see what’s going on in different places of the league and team chemistry, locker rooms, teams are in losing environments. That hasn’t been us. For the most part, I’ve won every step of my career, and that’s been because of great teammates, great organization, trying to build something special. So you don’t want to take it for granted.”

Tatum said he completely agrees. The Celtics players said they see other franchises in complete reclamation projects or just preparing for the draft lottery as the Blazers are. The Celtics have competed for the playoffs or championships in each year during the Brown-Tatum era. That is not lost on them.

“To piggyback off what (Brown) said, we joked about it earlier, but it is important for us not to take these things for granted,” Tatum said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to be on great teams for seven years and eight years now. It’s not like that in every team around the league. We’ve been surrounded by really good players and good guys, good coaches. We just try to get better individually and as a group.

“We’re not perfect, but we strive toward that. At this point of the season, to have 50 wins, we’re doing something right. Scary part is we can get better.”

Sam Hauser came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points, making four of his six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Alika Jenner/Getty

The Celtics are the first NBA team this season to reach 50 wins, and did it in a relatively easy way over the Blazers, leading for the final 45 minutes, 46 seconds as they improved to 2-2 on their five-game road trip. The Celtics still have to prove their mettle with a long playoff run, but Brown’s speech was a reminder to celebrate the moment.

“We want to win a championship, that’s the ultimate goal, but it’s important to acknowledge the small wins,” Tatum said. “Through the process of winning 50 games, making the playoffs, getting a top seed. Not to take those things for granted because we work extremely hard as a group to achieve that. Everybody’s not going to say it, (but) it’s all right to pat yourself on the back sometimes as a team, knowing we’ve got more things to accomplish. But we’re doing a pretty good job so far.”

Brown led the Celtics with 27 points, all in the first three quarters, on 13-for-29 shooting. All but two of his 13 field goals were in the paint as the Celtics scored 60 points inside the key. Tatum, trying to get untracked after a slow first three games on the road trip, added 26 points on 9-for-23 shooting. He also added a team-high eight assists along with five rebounds.

Sam Hauser came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points, making four of his six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Celtics pulled away to their conference-leading 21st road win.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he was pleased with the team’s focus and workmanlike approach, avoiding a potential letdown against a lesser opponent.

“I thought we managed the game really well,” Mazzulla said. “A lot of good carryover from the film as far as breaking down the layers of (their) defense with our offense, and I thought our defensive execution was really, really good. So really happy and we have to do it again (Tuesday).”

The Blazers actually used a 15-5 third-quarter run to slice the Celtics deficit to 84-75. But Hauser helped Boston pull away in the fourth. Deandre Ayton led the Blazers with 22 points, and Anfernee Simons added 17 but on 6-for-18 shooting.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.