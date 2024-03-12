Former Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills reportedly signs with Giants

The Green Goblin is off to New York.
Jalen Mills, who made his mark in three seasons with the Patriots with his green hair and defensive versatility, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants, according to a league source.
Mills, who will turn 30 next month, had a pair of interceptions and 87 solo tackles in three seasons with New England while playing both safety and cornerback.
However, his playing time dropped precipitously over the last three seasons, going from 85 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 to 40 percent this past year, and he made it clear at the start of the offseason that he was interested in more playing time.
Mills returns to the NFC East — he started his professional career with NFC East rival Philadelphia after getting drafted out of LSU in the seventh round in 2016.
