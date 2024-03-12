fb-pixelJalen Mills: Former Patriots defensive back signs with Giants Skip to main content
Former Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills reportedly signs with Giants

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated March 12, 2024, 32 minutes ago
Jalen Mills played both cornerback and safety in New England, but had been playing fewer snaps over his three years in Foxborough.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Green Goblin is off to New York.

Jalen Mills, who made his mark in three seasons with the Patriots with his green hair and defensive versatility, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants, according to a league source.

Mills, who will turn 30 next month, had a pair of interceptions and 87 solo tackles in three seasons with New England while playing both safety and cornerback.

However, his playing time dropped precipitously over the last three seasons, going from 85 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 to 40 percent this past year, and he made it clear at the start of the offseason that he was interested in more playing time.

Mills returns to the NFC East — he started his professional career with NFC East rival Philadelphia after getting drafted out of LSU in the seventh round in 2016.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.

