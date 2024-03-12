Commanders sign quarterback Marcus Mariota. Is it so he can be a mentor Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye?

The Commanders agreed with Mariota on a one-year contract with a base salary of $6 million that could be worth up to $10 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The Commanders bringing in an experienced veteran backup quarterback such as Mariota on Tuesday may be foreshadowing their plans for the NFL Draft and signaling the direction they’re headed for the future of the position.

Marcus Mariota is going to the Washington Commanders. Could Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye be next?

Mariota, 30, has appeared in 90 NFL games and started 74 for four teams since being taken with the second pick in the 2015 draft, most recently serving as Jalen Hurts’s backup in Philadelphia last season.

Adding the 30-year-old Oregon product increases the likelihood of the Commanders using the No. 2 overall pick this year on a QB. Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU, and North Carolina’s Maye are among the prospects expected to be available if the Bears take Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams first.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Commanders to draft a QB and keep 2023 starter Sam Howell, along with Mariota.

Ravens sign Henry

The Ravens agreed to a two-year contract with free agent running back Derrick Henry. The deal is worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed.

The two-time NFL rushing champion joins a Baltimore team that annually produces one of the league’s leading ground games. The running back room was a major offseason concern for the Ravens, because Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins became free agents. Edwards has agreed to a deal with the Chargers.

Henry’s eight-year NFL career — all with the Titans to this point — includes a 2020 season when he rushed for 2,027 yards, becoming the eighth player to surpass 2,000.

Henry turned 30 in January. The four-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in 2023 with 280 rushing attempts and ranked second to the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey with 1,167 yards rushing.

Vikings busy

The Vikings have their bridge quarterback for the post-Kirk Cousins era and a new ball carrier who ought to add yet more fuel to their fiercest rivalry.

The Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency by adding former Packers running back Aaron Jones and 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold as a temporary replacement for Cousins.

Jones, who was released Monday by the Packers after they landed 2022 All-Pro Josh Jacobs, gets a one-year, $7 million contract.

Darnold, who spent last season with the 49ers, will get a one-year, $10 million deal.

Winston to Cleveland

Deshaun Watson has a new backup in Cleveland.

The Browns agreed to a one-year deal with Jameis Winston that’s worth up to $8.7 million.

Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 and helped the Browns reach the playoffs last season after Watson was sidelined by a shoulder injury, didn’t receive a contract offer from the Browns, said his agent, Joe Linta.

Winston spent the past four seasons as a spot starter in New Orleans, going 6-4. That followed five seasons in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015. Overall, Winston is 34-46 as a starter.

Lock loves New York

Drew Lock is going to join the Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway. The Giants agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock. The Giants quarterback position is uncertain with expected starter Daniel Jones coming off ACL surgery in November. Rookie free agent Tommy DeVito and veteran Tyrod Taylor each started games down the stretch of a disappointing 6-11 season. Taylor is joining the Jets as a free agent, while DeVito will now compete with Lock for the backup spot, and the possible starting spot if Jones is not ready to play . . . The Steelers found a running mate for outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Pittsburgh has lured inside linebacker Patrick Queen away from rival Baltimore. The Steelers and the second-team All-Pro agreed to a three-year deal worth $41 million. Queen, 24, is coming off a career-best season in which he had 133 tackles to go with 3½ sacks and an interception . . . The Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million. Instead of becoming a free agent Wednesday, Moore becomes the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback . . . The Falcons and wide receiver Darnell Mooney agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown last season for the Bears. His best year came in 2021 when he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four scores . . . The Dolphins added needed linebacker help, agreeing to terms with veteran Shaquil Barrett on a one-year contract worth up to $9 million. Barrett, 31, spent the past five seasons with the Buccaneers, where he had 45 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions . . . The Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Bengals. Mixon will replace Devin Singletary, who has agreed to a deal with the Giants. Mixon led the Bengals last season with 1,034 yards rushing and nine touchdowns . . . The Buccaneers are keeping another key player, agreeing on a $10 million, one-year deal with linebacker Lavonte David, who is returning for his 13th season. The three-time defending NFC South champions have re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield, star wide receiver Mike Evans, and kicker Chase McLaughlin, and placed a franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. . . . The Chiefs and Irv Smith Jr. agreed on a one-year deal, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a veteran tight end behind Travis Kelce. Blake Bell and Jody Fortson, who have been backing up Kelce, are due to become free agents, so the Chiefs were in the market for someone to work with him in multiple-tight-end sets. The 25-year-old Smith also makes them younger at an important position in the Kansas City offense; Kelce will turn 35 next season . . . The Bears and former Chargers tight end Gerald Everett agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract that guarantees $6.1 million.