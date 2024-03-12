Linebacker Josh Uche agrees to terms to return to Patriots

Uche, 25, has spent four seasons in the NFL, all of them with the Patriots. The Michigan product has 18.5 career sacks in his career, including 11.5 in 2022.

A day after offensive lineman Mike Onwenu agreed to a deal that would keep him in Foxborough, outside linebacker Josh Uche has agreed to a new deal with New England, according to a league source.

Another familiar face is back with the Patriots.

A league source indicated that the sides had not talked in the days leading up to the negotiating period but were able to come to an accord relatively quickly.

Uche has been effusive in his praise of new coach Jerod Mayo. He was one of a handful of players in attendance when Mayo was introduced in Foxborough in January, and expressed a sense of optimism about the move.

Players Mac Jones (left) and Josh Uche (right) attended the introductory press conference for Patriots coach Jerod Mayo. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Uche is one of several free agents from last year’s 4-13 team to agree to a return to New England. It’s a group that includes Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. In addition, safety Kyle Dugger is set to be back in 2024 on the transition tag.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.