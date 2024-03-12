Patriots mailbag: Fans have receivers, quarterbacks, and Robert Kraft on their minds

Jerry Jeudy was traded for a fifth- and sixth-round pick. Why weren’t the Patriots more proactive in going after him?

Let’s kick off an already wild week in the NFL with a Patriots mailbag that hits on wide receivers, quarterbacks, and Robert Kraft.

There are plenty of opinions on Jeudy out there, so take this for what it’s worth: I don’t think he’s good enough to warrant much more than that. If you’re the Patriots, you can find comparable talent in the draft and/or free agency without giving up picks. The wide receiver market will continue to evolve over the course of the week, but I believe there will be better options out there for the Patriots.

Jerry Jeudy has yet to post a 1,000-yard season since being selected 15th overall in the 2020 draft by the Broncos. John Locher/Associated Press

So will the Patriots be prudent with free agent spending or might we see some goofy signings?

— Ed Helinski, Auburn, N.Y.

More prudent than goofy. They are going to spend money; they probably will have to overspend to lure some free agents to a 4-13 team, to be honest. But by and large, it’s not going to resemble Black Friday at Target.

Does Robert Kraft realize how unpopular he’s become with the fans?

— Tom Belios, via Twitter

Let’s start with this: Robert Kraft is a smart man. I’ve also found him to be extremely self-aware of what people think of him and his legacy. He has to understand much of the fan base isn’t happy with the way things ended with Bill Belichick, as well as the fallout from the way the coach and owner are portrayed in “The Dynasty.”

Of course, one of the few ways for fans to express their feelings when it comes to ownership is at the ticket window. If the Patriots suffer a severe drop-off in season-ticket packages over the next year-plus, that would send an undeniable message. Even with a waiting list, it’ll be interesting to see how much that might move the needle and make an impact with ownership.

How do you rank the top six quarterbacks in the draft?

— Todd, Nantucket

1. Caleb Williams: There’s baggage, sure, but he consistently makes throws that no other quarterback in this draft is capable of making. A lot depends on where he goes and how he’s coached, but he has a chance to be very special. Plays the role of the first overall pick well, too, as he showed at the combine. The most NFL-ready of the quarterbacks in this class. A Day One starter, without a doubt.

Caleb Williams appears ready to start in the NFL on Day 1. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

2. Jayden Daniels: He’s smallish, and there are questions about whether his playing style can translate to the next level with such a thin frame. But if Williams can make the throws that no one else in this draft is capable of making, then you can say the same thing when it comes to Daniels and his wheels. That speed is a great separator, especially if you’re a young quarterback trying to make something happen behind a substandard offensive line. Presuming the Patriots are still in the market for a quarterback come draft weekend, if Washington takes Drake Maye at No. 2, the Patriots should run to the podium and call Daniels’s name.

3. Drake Maye: While the ceiling for Daniels is off the charts, it’s different for Maye — likely somewhere between Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins, with slightly better mobility. Some Ben Rothlisberger mixed in there as well, as a bigger quarterback who can run a bit if needed. If he gets in a good system and stays healthy, he will have a very good NFL career.

4. Michael Penix: I’m not necessarily a fan of ranking players by intangibles; math doesn’t lie. And I’m not crazy about all the health issues he had in college. But no other quarterback in this class gets teammates to rally to him the way he does. Talking to the Washington receivers at the combine, they had a transcendent belief in Penix and the fact that he’s destined for real greatness. That’s rare.

5. J.J. McCarthy. Very impressed by the way he handled himself at the combine. Smooth with the media, consistently throws a nice ball, and people speak very highly of him and his work as a leader. The numbers aren’t overwhelming, but he appears content with taking what defenses give him. Going to be the most fascinating of the bunch, in my opinion.

6. Bo Nix: Like Penix, he benefited from playing in multiple systems in college, which will likely work to his advantage in the NFL. Does a lot of things really well — accuracy, leadership, etc. — but in my experience, he’s not truly great at anything. (At least anything that would separate him from the rest of the field.) Feels like he’s ticketed as a backup for a playoff-ready team in the middle to late stages of the first round.

I’ve seen reports of a limited market for Justin Fields. Maybe that’s posturing. Either way, the Pats got a sixth-rounder for Mac Jones. Maybe they could get Fields for a fifth? (Maybe a fourth?) But tell me why the Pats, if not in love with their QB pick at No. 3, wouldn’t take a chance on Fields and trade down for picks (recoup Fields pick) and take a tackle or wide receiver? Fields is low-risk. If he doesn’t play well, you aren’t committed long-term. But maybe you hit on something with him. Plus, not a bad fit for a shaky offensive line. That buys you time to build in the trenches.

— Abe Cardoza, via e-mail

Because I think that if the Patriots want an apple, they would prefer to go to the orchard and pick one off the tree as opposed to driving to Market Basket and buying one off the shelf. That’s a roundabout way of saying there’s a benefit to starting with a talented rookie as opposed to someone who has already been in the league for a few seasons.

I like Fields, but I think he’s going to cost you too much to make it worth your while. He’ll cost more than a fifth-round pick. It’s also important to remember there’s inherent risk with any quarterback, especially for a team like the Patriots in an important offseason.

Ultimately, Fields is a really good quarterback with a bright future. Just not in New England.

