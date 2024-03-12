Taking a closer look at the Patriots’ roster moves thus far

▪ Signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett: The 31-year-old Brissett made sense as the veteran presence in the quarterback room because of his familiarity with the Patriots and with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. If the Patriots draft a quarterback and opt to have him sit for his rookie season, Brissett will be in position to start. If the Patriots draft a quarterback and play him immediately, Brissett is experienced as a backup.

Through the two-day negotiating period ahead of the new league year, the Patriots’ roster has started to take shape under de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo.

▪ Re-signed offensive lineman Mike Onwenu: At the NFL Combine two weeks ago, Wolf and Mayo made their intentions to keep Onwenu abundantly clear when they referred to him as a “cornerstone” player. Retaining the 26-year-old Onwenu was a high priority because of his versatility and consistency amid the woes across the offensive line last season.

▪ Signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor: Okorafor, who started at right tackle for three seasons in Pittsburgh, will compete for the starting job opposite Onwenu. A competent offensive line will be critical in New England’s efforts to remedy the offense. If Okorafor can step up as a competent starter, the Patriots will have found great value in his one-year contract (base salary of $4 million with up to $4.25 million in incentives).

▪ Re-signed tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.: The 27-year-old Wheatley will fight for a roster spot. The other potential swing tackles under contract are Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe, Conor McDermott, and Andrew Stueber.

▪ Signed running back Antonio Gibson: Adding Gibson is not a particularly splashy move but a necessary one. He can serve as a more traditional third-down back, a role the Patriots haven’t filled well since James White retired. Last season in Washington, Gibson caught 48 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Re-signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne: The 28-year-old Bourne shared on multiple occasions that he wanted to return to New England, his home for the past three years. Outside of the 2022 season — when he was seemingly in the doghouse — Bourne has proven to be a productive contributor. The Patriots still need a traditional No. 1 option, but Bourne should continue to garner significant targets.

▪ Re-signed wide receiver Jalen Reagor: The decision to keep Reagor doesn’t move the needle offensively. He could carve out a role as a return specialist, though the number of roster spots dedicated to special teams-only players should be reevaluated. Reagor’s contract details — one year, $1.292 million with just $300,000 in guaranteed money — make it easy for the team to part ways.

▪ Released wide receiver DeVante Parker: The fact that the Patriots were willing to cut ties with Parker in spite of the financial consequences ($6.32 million in dead money) shows that Wolf and Mayo are aware the wide receiver corps is in need of a lift. But the Patriots still need to make another transaction to upgrade the position. This year’s draft class is rife with wide receiver talent, while Calvin Ridley is available as a free agent.

▪ Re-signed tight end Hunter Henry: The Patriots entered the offseason with no tight ends under contract, so retaining Henry — a captain — was a logical decision. The 29-year-old should remain an important part of the red zone offense and locker room leadership moving forward.

▪ Placed transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger: Mayo said in a statement that the team used the transition tag on Dugger in hopes of eventually signing him to a long-term deal. Based on New England’s personnel moves, it would be a surprise if the team does not reach an extension to lock up Dugger. Until then, he will play on a one-year, fully guaranteed $13.815 million contract.

▪ Signed linebacker Sione Takitaki: The 28-year-old Takiatki is the first external signing for New England’s defense. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Takitaki registered a 72 percent coverage success rate last season — the highest mark among linebackers with at least 25 targets. Takitaki was on the field for 50 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps last season, missing two games.

▪ Re-signed linebacker Josh Uche: The Patriots managed to keep Uche on extremely team-friendly terms: a one-year, $3 million contract that can be worth up to $8 million in incentives. Given Uche’s situational snap count, there was some thought he would seek out a bigger role elsewhere. Instead, he is now the first Patriot drafted in the top 100 to sign a contract extension with the team since Duron Harmon in 2013 — a testament to Wolf’s “draft and develop” roster-building philosophy.

▪ Released linebacker Chris Board: In 17 games last season, Board took just one defensive snap. He maintained a role on special teams, tying Brenden Schooler for the most playing time in that phase, but the Patriots felt as though they could make better use of his roster spot. Cutting Board, who had one year remaining on his contract, created nearly $2 million in cap space.

▪ Re-signed cornerback Alex Austin: A return was the desired outcome for Austin, who signed with the Patriots in November. As a rookie, Austin appeared in five games to close the season. He plans on competing for playing time as a boundary cornerback to play opposite Christian Gonzalez.

▪ Re-signed quarterback Nathan Rourke: The 25-year-old is at the bottom of the quarterback depth chart. After the Patriots claimed Rourke off waivers in December, he did not take a single snap but was active as the backup to Bailey Zappe for the regular-season finale. He could have a future as New England’s third-stringer, depending on what the team decides to do with Zappe.

Let’s also take a look at the players that signed elsewhere . . .

▪ Linebacker Mack Wilson to the Cardinals: This departure was somewhat surprising, given how outspoken Wilson has been in support of Mayo. But his decision to leave confirms something that Mayo and Wolf have acknowledged: Money is often the deciding factor for players. The Patriots liked Wilson but did not match the Cardinals’ offer. Takitaki will help replace Wilson’s role on defense and special teams.

▪ Tight end Mike Gesicki to the Bengals: Gesicki didn’t pan out in his one season in New England. He wouldn’t have been expensive (one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million), but it makes sense that the Patriots decided to move on.

▪ Cornerback Jalen Mills to the Giants: As the Patriots look to get younger, faster, and more explosive on defense, Mills was not going to be a part of their plans.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.